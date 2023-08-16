On Tuesday night, Snapchat users were met with a series of glitches involving the messaging app's AI chatbot, named My AI.

FILE PHOTO: Snapchat logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

The bot, which was introduced to all global users earlier this year, encountered technical hiccups that left many users baffled and concerned.

Typically, My AI acts as a friendly companion, responding to users' messages in a conversational manner and offering recommendations for activities and Snapchat Lenses.

On this particular evening, My AI exhibited unusual behavior. Users began noticing that the chatbot was unresponsive and had posted a perplexing Story to its profile. Instead of its usual interactive engagement, the chatbot started answering all chat messages with a repetitive default response, "Sorry, I encountered a technical issue ?"

This unexpected turn of events raised alarms among Snapchat's user base.

The peculiar incident extended to My AI's Story, which users reported seeing briefly before it was subsequently deleted. While Mashable, a media outlet, was unable to directly view the Story, snippets of video shared on social media platforms offered glimpses of the ephemeral content. The Story displayed a monotonous beige expanse, with a light-colored upper portion hinting at a potential wall and ceiling. Speculations swirled around the cryptic imagery.

Upon inquiry, a Snap spokesperson acknowledged the outage affecting My AI and assured that the technical glitch had been resolved.

However, the resolution process wasn't entirely seamless, as some users continued to receive an automated message from My AI, indicating that it was preoccupied, "Hey, I'm a bit busy at the moment. Can we catch up later? ?"

Despite this intermittent response, many users later reported that My AI had regained full functionality, allowing them to inquire about the enigmatic Story it had shared.

In a surprising twist, when questioned by us regarding the Story, My AI appeared reticent and denied any involvement, asserting its inability to post Stories.

