Snapdragon 8 Elite phones will get 8 years of software support, but it’s up to OEMs - What it means



When it comes to software support on the Android side, things vary. Some manufacturers offer two years of support, some three, and some five. Samsung and Google are certainly leading the charge with seven years of software updates. Not all Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones or upcoming Snapdragon 8 and 7 series devices will receive 8 years of support, as it ultimately depends on the OEMs.(Aishwarya Panda- HT Tech)

But what if future smartphones running Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets could receive eight years of software updates? Yes, you read that right. This has been announced as part of a partnership between Qualcomm and Google, enabling device manufacturers to provide up to eight years of software and security updates. Qualcomm states that this extended support promotes both device longevity and sustainability while ensuring that manufacturers have access to the latest version of Android throughout the eight-year period.

Also Read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect

8-Years Of Software Support: What It Brings

As part of these updates, support will extend to both Android and kernel upgrades and will include security patches. These updates will be implemented without requiring major changes to the platform or OEM code modifications to the device.

This initiative will also benefit OEMs by keeping costs low while allowing them to support devices for longer. Additionally, it incentivises customer purchases, as buyers will know that a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered smartphone could receive extended software support.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Which Users Will Be Eligible?

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and launching with Android 15 will fall under this programme. Additionally, the next five generations of Qualcomm Technologies' SoCs will be covered as part of the collaboration with Google. However, this programme is not limited to Snapdragon 8 Elite devices—products launching with new Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7 series platforms will also be eligible for the extended software support offered by Qualcomm.

It is worth noting that whether an eligible device benefits from this extended software support ultimately depends on the OEM. If an OEM chooses not to adopt it, consumers purchasing that particular smartphone will not receive the additional updates.

Qualcomm has also clarified that legacy platforms will not be able to take advantage of this, which includes previous flagships, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut