Snapdragon X launched in India: 5 key takeaways about Qualcomm’s budget AI PC chip

Qualcomm, on February 24, finally introduced the Snapdragon X platform for the Indian market. This platform sits below the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus and is designed to deliver strong performance with efficiency while remaining more affordable than the Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite. Qualcomm also revealed that multiple new laptops, including those from Asus, will soon be available with this brand-new chipset. Here are the top Five things you need to know about the Snapdragon X. Snapdragon X has made its way to India.(Qualcomm)

1. Snapdragon X Performance

The Snapdragon X features an 8-core Qualcomm Orion CPU with a 30MB cache. It can reach a maximum clock speed of 3GHz, but there is no boost available.

As for the bundled GPU, the Qualcomm Adreno GPU offers 1.7 teraflops of graphical power.

Regarding AI performance, the integrated NPU delivers 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). The chipset also supports LPDDR5X memory with a maximum transfer rate of 8,448 MT/s.

2. Support for Windows Copilot+ PCs

The Snapdragon X fully supports Windows Copilot+ features, and laptops equipped with this processor will carry the Copilot+ branding. This is primarily due to the 45 TOPS AI performance, enabling full access to AI-powered capabilities.

3. Supported Laptops in India

During Qualcomm’s event, Asus confirmed that the VivoBook 16, powered by the Snapdragon X, will soon be available in the Indian market at a price of ₹65,990. The company also showcased the Zenbook A14, a new laptop that will come with the Snapdragon X Elite.

Pre-orders for the VivoBook 16 and Zenbook A14 are already live on Asus’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, and other platforms.

Apart from Asus, Dell, HP, Acer, and other laptop makers will soon launch their own devices featuring the Snapdragon X.

Asus Vivobook 16, Zenbook A14 price in India.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

4. Good Battery And Performance But At A Lower Price Tag

We have seen how efficient Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus are in delivering excellent battery life, especially given that they are based on the ARM64 platform. Now, the Snapdragon X aims to offer similar efficiency at a lower cost compared to the Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite.

5. Display Support

The Snapdragon X supports a maximum on-device display resolution of 4K at 120Hz. It can also drive up to 4K external displays at 60Hz or QHD resolution at 120Hz. The maximum number of concurrent displays supported is three. The chipset also supports DisplayPort 1.4.

