Sneak peek into League of Legends stunning new Broken Covenant skins. Details here

League of Legends fans, mark your calendars for March 9, 2023, because that's when the highly anticipated Broken Covenant skin-line is set to drop. Riot Games provided a sneak peek of the skins on February 22, giving players a first look at the stunning designs.

The Broken Covenant skins are a hit among fans, with unique and vibrant designs that have been missing from recent skin releases. Additionally, Riot Games has included several fan-favourite champions in this skin-line, including Riven, Xayah, Rakan, Cho'Gath, Vladimir, Nocturne, and Miss Fortune.

Of these champions, Riven is getting a Legendary skin, much to the delight of her dedicated fan-base. Miss Fortune will also be getting both a normal version and a prestigious version, adding to her already impressive collection of skins.

Cho'Gath, who hasn't received a new skin in a long time, is finally getting some love from Riot Games. Meanwhile, Xayah and Rakan will also be getting brand new skins, which is always exciting news for League of Legends players.

The Broken Covenant skins will be available for purchase on March 9, 2023, the day after patch 13.5 officially launches. While the expected price of the skins hasn't been announced yet, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to add these stunning skins to their collections.

League of Legends' Broken Covenant skins

Broken Covenant Riven

Broken Covenant Xayah and Rakan

Broken Covenant Cho'Gath

Broken Covenant Vladimir

Broken Covenant Nocturne

Broken Covenant Miss Fortune

Broken Covenant Miss Fortune Prestige

About League of Legends

League of Legends (LoL) is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Riot Games. The game was first released in 2009 and has since grown to become one of the most played video games in the world, with millions of active players every month.

In League of Legends, players assume the role of a "champion" with unique abilities and battle against a team of other champions. The game features a variety of game modes, including 5v5 Summoner's Rift, 3v3 Twisted Treeline, and ARAM (All Random, All Mid), among others.

One of the reasons for League of Legends' immense popularity is its competitive scene. The game has a thriving esports scene, with major tournaments and leagues held around the world.

The League of Legends World Championship (also known as Worlds) is one of the biggest and most prestigious esports events, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch the best teams from around the world compete for the title of World Champion.

League of Legends is also known for its frequent updates and releases of new content, including new champions, skins, game modes, and more. The game has a vibrant community of players and content creators, with fan art, cosplays, and other fan-made content being regularly shared online.

Overall, League of Legends has established itself as one of the most popular and successful video games of all time, with a dedicated player base and a thriving esports scene.