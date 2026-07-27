Some moments cannot be controlled. These seven water-resistant smartphones help you worry a little less

A smartphone is something most people carry everywhere, which means it is bound to encounter rain, accidental spills, or the occasional drop into water. While no phone is completely waterproof, water-resistant models offer an extra layer of protection against these everyday mishaps.

These seven smartphones combine durable designs with capable cameras, strong performance, and long-lasting battery life. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

An IP rating indicates how well a device is protected from dust and water, with higher ratings generally offering better resistance. Alongside durability, these smartphones continue to deliver strong cameras, capable processors, long battery life, and feature-rich software.

If water resistance is a high priority, there are several options to consider across different price segments. We have shortlisted seven water-resistant smartphones available on Amazon that combine durable designs with well-rounded hardware. Whether you are looking for a flagship device or a more affordable alternative, these phones are built to handle everyday life with greater confidence:

Water resistance is only part of what makes a smartphone durable. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion combines IP68 and IP69 protection with military-grade durability, making it better equipped to handle everyday accidents. A vibrant AMOLED display, a capable Snapdragon processor, and reliable cameras round out a well-balanced package for everyday use.

Specifications DISPLAY 6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 RAM & STORAGE Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage FRONT CAMERA 32MP REAR CAMERA 50MP primary + 13MP ultra-wide (Macro Vision) BATTERY 7,000mAh with 68W TurboPower charging IP RATING IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certified Reasons to Buy IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance Bright 144Hz AMOLED display Reliable all-day battery life with fast charging Reasons to Avoid No dedicated telephoto camera Plastic frame instead of metal

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion for its bright display, long-lasting battery life, premium design, and clean software experience. Reviews frequently highlight smooth performance and camera quality, while some users feel its gaming performance could be better than that of similarly priced rivals.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is worth considering if you want a durable smartphone without compromising everyday usability. Its IP68 and IP69 ratings, large battery, vibrant AMOLED display, capable cameras, and clean software experience make it a well-rounded option for long-term daily use.

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A smartphone that can withstand everyday accidents is always reassuring to own. The iQOO Z11x 5G pairs IP68 and IP69 protection with military-grade durability, making it well suited to daily use. A large-capacity battery, a capable MediaTek processor, and a smooth 120Hz display further strengthen its appeal to power users and gamers.

Specifications DISPLAY 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo RAM & STORAGE Up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage FRONT CAMERA 32MP REAR CAMERA 50MP primary + 2MP depth BATTERY 7,200mAh with 44W FlashCharge IP RATING IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, SGS 5-Star and military-grade durability Reasons to Buy IP68 and IP69 water resistance Big 7,200mAh battery Smooth everyday performance Reasons to Avoid LCD display No ultra-wide camera No wireless charging

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers appreciate the iQOO Z11x 5G for its exceptional battery life, smooth performance, and robust build quality. Reviews often praise its value for money, while some users feel the LCD and secondary camera are less competitive than those of similarly priced alternatives.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The iQOO Z11x 5G is a sensible choice if battery life and durability are most important. Its large battery, IP68 and IP69 ratings, reliable performance, and long-term software support make it well suited to everyday use, gaming, and outdoor activities.

A water-resistant phone should give you peace of mind without compromising your everyday experience. The REDMI Turbo 5 does exactly that, offering excellent IP-rated protection, a premium build, and one of the best batteries in its class. It also delivers a vibrant display, capable cameras, and smooth software, making it a well-rounded smartphone for everyday use.

Specifications DISPLAY 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra RAM & STORAGE Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage FRONT CAMERA 20MP REAR CAMERA 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide BATTERY 7,540mAh with 100W HyperCharge IP RATING IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance Reasons to Buy Excellent water resistance Powerful Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset Massive 7,540mAh battery Reliable primary camera with excellent HDR and portrait performance Reasons to Avoid No telephoto camera Derivative, iPhone-inspired design lacks originality

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers appreciate the REDMI Turbo 5 for its excellent display, capable cameras, long battery life, and premium in-hand feel. Reviews also praise the refined HyperOS experience, while some users note that the chipset is tuned conservatively and the design lacks originality.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The REDMI Turbo 5 is a compelling choice for users who prioritise durability, performance, and battery life. Its flagship-grade water resistance, fast processor, vibrant AMOLED display, and 100W charging make it well-suited to gaming, multimedia, and everyday use.

A premium smartphone should inspire confidence wherever you take it. The OnePlus 13 combines flagship-grade water resistance with powerful hardware, capable cameras, and a long-lasting battery. With a bright display and refined OxygenOS, it becomes an easy phone to live with every day.

Specifications DISPLAY 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM & STORAGE Up to 24GB RAM + 1TB storage FRONT CAMERA 32MP REAR CAMERA 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 3x telephoto BATTERY 6,000mAh with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging IP RATING IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance Reasons to Buy IP68 and IP69 water resistance Excellent cameras Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Large size may not suit everyone AI features are still evolving

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the OnePlus 13 for its excellent cameras, fast performance, vibrant display, battery life, and smooth OxygenOS experience. Reviews also highlight the premium build quality, though some users report occasional heating during demanding tasks and note that the camera tuning can be inconsistent.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The OnePlus 13 is a great option if you want flagship performance without compromising durability. Its excellent cameras, long-lasting battery, vibrant display, premium build, and IP68/IP69 ratings make it suitable for photography, gaming, productivity, and everyday use.

Some phones are built to withstand everyday accidents without feeling rugged. The OPPO Find X9s combines IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection with a slim, premium design, making it easy to carry anywhere. A versatile triple-camera system, long-lasting battery, and refined ColorOS complete a polished flagship experience.

Specifications DISPLAY 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 9500s RAM & STORAGE Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage FRONT CAMERA 32MP REAR CAMERA 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto BATTERY 7,025mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC charging IP RATING IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance Reasons to Buy Excellent water resistance Versatile triple cameras Long battery life Reasons to Avoid LTPO display is missing Battery optimisation could be better

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the OPPO Find X9s for its premium design, reliable cameras, bright display, and smooth day-to-day performance. Battery life is another highlight in many reviews, although some users note the lack of wireless charging and an LTPO display as noticeable omissions at this price.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The OPPO Find X9s is a strong choice if you want a compact flagship that does not compromise on durability. It combines excellent water resistance, capable cameras, reliable battery life, and a refined software experience, all in a phone that remains comfortable to use every day.

If camera quality is at the top of your wishlist, the vivo X300 Pro deserves serious attention. Alongside IP68 and IP69 protection, it offers a premium build, flagship performance, impressive battery life, and a ZEISS-backed camera system. The result is a smartphone that feels equally capable indoors and outdoors.

Specifications DISPLAY 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 9500 RAM & STORAGE 16GB RAM + 512GB storage FRONT CAMERA 50MP REAR CAMERA 50MP main + 200MP ZEISS telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide BATTERY 6,510mAh with 90W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging IP RATING IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance Reasons to Buy Excellent water resistance Outstanding ZEISS cameras Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Heavy to hold for long periods Large camera module

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the vivo X300 Pro for its exceptional camera quality, vibrant display, smooth performance, and excellent battery life. Reviews also highlight the premium build and fast charging, though some users find the phone heavy and the large camera module takes time to get used to.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The vivo X300 Pro is an excellent choice if you want a flagship that excels at photography without compromising durability. Its ZEISS cameras, long-lasting battery, powerful performance, premium display, and IP68/IP69 ratings make it suitable for travel, content creation, and everyday use.

A flagship smartphone should excel in more than one area, and the XIAOMI 17 Ultra does exactly that. Alongside IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection, it offers exceptional Leica-tuned cameras, top-tier Snapdragon performance, a premium AMOLED display, and fast charging, making it a complete flagship for demanding users.

Specifications DISPLAY 6.9-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM & STORAGE 16GB RAM + 512GB storage FRONT CAMERA 50MP REAR CAMERA 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP Leica telephoto BATTERY 6,000mAh with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging IP RATING IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance Reasons to Buy Excellent Leica cameras Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Excellent water resistance Reasons to Avoid Large and heavy design HyperOS still needs refinement

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the XIAOMI 17 Ultra for its outstanding Leica cameras, fast performance, premium display, and reliable battery life. Many reviews highlight the telephoto camera as a standout feature, while some users feel HyperOS could be more polished and that the phone is slightly bulky.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The XIAOMI 17 Ultra is worth considering if photography is a priority. It pairs one of the most capable smartphone camera systems with flagship performance, premium durability, a bright display, and fast charging, making it an excellent all-round flagship for power users.

What is an IP rating on a smartphone?

An IP (Ingress Protection) rating indicates how well a smartphone is protected against dust and water. The first digit represents dust resistance, while the second measures water resistance. For example, IP68 means the phone is dust-tight and can survive immersion in fresh water under specified test conditions. It does not mean the phone is completely waterproof.

Does an IP69 rating include IP66 and IP68 protection?

No. IP66, IP68, and IP69 are separate certifications based on different tests. IP66 tests against powerful water jets, IP68 tests against water immersion, and IP69 tests againsthigh-pressure, high-temperature water jets. A phone must pass each test individually, which is why some manufacturers advertise IP66, IP68, and IP69 together.

How do these smartphones stack up?

Smartphone Rear camera Battery IP rating Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide 7,000mAh IP68, IP69 iQOO Z11x 5G 50MP main + 2MP depth 7,200mAh IP68, IP69 REDMI Turbo 5 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide 7,540mAh IP66, IP68, IP69 OnePlus 13 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto 6,000mAh IP68, IP69 OPPO Find X9s 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto 7,025mAh IP66, IP68, IP69 vivo X300 Pro 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP ZEISS telephoto 6,510mAh IP68, IP69 XIAOMI 17 Ultra 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP Leica telephoto 6,000mAh IP66, IP68, IP69

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Buying a Water-Resistant Smartphone? Read This First Why don't IP68 or IP69 ratings guarantee a waterproof phone? No smartphone is completely waterproof. IP68 and IP69 ratings are based on controlled laboratory tests using fresh water. Real-world conditions such as saltwater, chlorinated water, hot water, drops, or worn-out seals can reduce a phone's water resistance over time.

What should you do if your phone suffers water damage? Turn the phone off immediately, remove any accessories, and dry the exterior with a soft cloth. Do not charge it or use a hairdryer. If possible, remove the SIM tray and let the device dry before taking it to an authorised service centre for inspection.

Does a smartphone's warranty cover water damage? In most cases, no. Even if a phone carries an IP68 or IP69 rating, manufacturers usually do not cover liquid damage under the standard warranty. Water resistance can weaken with age, accidental drops, or normal wear, which is why brands treat it as added protection rather than a guarantee.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.