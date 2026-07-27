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Some moments cannot be controlled. These seven water-resistant smartphones help you worry a little less

Coffee spills. Monsoon showers. Poolside selfies. These smartphones are made for real life, not just careful hands.

Updated on: Jul 27, 2026, 17:42:00 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
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A smartphone is something most people carry everywhere, which means it is bound to encounter rain, accidental spills, or the occasional drop into water. While no phone is completely waterproof, water-resistant models offer an extra layer of protection against these everyday mishaps.

These seven smartphones combine durable designs with capable cameras, strong performance, and long-lasting battery life. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)
These seven smartphones combine durable designs with capable cameras, strong performance, and long-lasting battery life. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

An IP rating indicates how well a device is protected from dust and water, with higher ratings generally offering better resistance. Alongside durability, these smartphones continue to deliver strong cameras, capable processors, long battery life, and feature-rich software.

If water resistance is a high priority, there are several options to consider across different price segments. We have shortlisted seven water-resistant smartphones available on Amazon that combine durable designs with well-rounded hardware. Whether you are looking for a flagship device or a more affordable alternative, these phones are built to handle everyday life with greater confidence:

Water resistance is only part of what makes a smartphone durable. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion combines IP68 and IP69 protection with military-grade durability, making it better equipped to handle everyday accidents. A vibrant AMOLED display, a capable Snapdragon processor, and reliable cameras round out a well-balanced package for everyday use.

Specifications

DISPLAY
6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
RAM & STORAGE
Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
FRONT CAMERA
32MP
REAR CAMERA
50MP primary + 13MP ultra-wide (Macro Vision)
BATTERY
7,000mAh with 68W TurboPower charging
IP RATING
IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certified

Reasons to Buy

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance

Bright 144Hz AMOLED display

Reliable all-day battery life with fast charging

Reasons to Avoid

No dedicated telephoto camera

Plastic frame instead of metal

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion for its bright display, long-lasting battery life, premium design, and clean software experience. Reviews frequently highlight smooth performance and camera quality, while some users feel its gaming performance could be better than that of similarly priced rivals.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is worth considering if you want a durable smartphone without compromising everyday usability. Its IP68 and IP69 ratings, large battery, vibrant AMOLED display, capable cameras, and clean software experience make it a well-rounded option for long-term daily use.

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A smartphone that can withstand everyday accidents is always reassuring to own. The iQOO Z11x 5G pairs IP68 and IP69 protection with military-grade durability, making it well suited to daily use. A large-capacity battery, a capable MediaTek processor, and a smooth 120Hz display further strengthen its appeal to power users and gamers.

Specifications

DISPLAY
6.76-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
RAM & STORAGE
Up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
FRONT CAMERA
32MP
REAR CAMERA
50MP primary + 2MP depth
BATTERY
7,200mAh with 44W FlashCharge
IP RATING
IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, SGS 5-Star and military-grade durability

Reasons to Buy

IP68 and IP69 water resistance

Big 7,200mAh battery

Smooth everyday performance

Reasons to Avoid

LCD display

No ultra-wide camera

No wireless charging

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers appreciate the iQOO Z11x 5G for its exceptional battery life, smooth performance, and robust build quality. Reviews often praise its value for money, while some users feel the LCD and secondary camera are less competitive than those of similarly priced alternatives.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The iQOO Z11x 5G is a sensible choice if battery life and durability are most important. Its large battery, IP68 and IP69 ratings, reliable performance, and long-term software support make it well suited to everyday use, gaming, and outdoor activities.

A water-resistant phone should give you peace of mind without compromising your everyday experience. The REDMI Turbo 5 does exactly that, offering excellent IP-rated protection, a premium build, and one of the best batteries in its class. It also delivers a vibrant display, capable cameras, and smooth software, making it a well-rounded smartphone for everyday use.

Specifications

DISPLAY
6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
RAM & STORAGE
Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
FRONT CAMERA
20MP
REAR CAMERA
50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
BATTERY
7,540mAh with 100W HyperCharge
IP RATING
IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance

Reasons to Buy

Excellent water resistance

Powerful Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset

Massive 7,540mAh battery

Reliable primary camera with excellent HDR and portrait performance

Reasons to Avoid

No telephoto camera

Derivative, iPhone-inspired design lacks originality

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers appreciate the REDMI Turbo 5 for its excellent display, capable cameras, long battery life, and premium in-hand feel. Reviews also praise the refined HyperOS experience, while some users note that the chipset is tuned conservatively and the design lacks originality.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The REDMI Turbo 5 is a compelling choice for users who prioritise durability, performance, and battery life. Its flagship-grade water resistance, fast processor, vibrant AMOLED display, and 100W charging make it well-suited to gaming, multimedia, and everyday use.

A premium smartphone should inspire confidence wherever you take it. The OnePlus 13 combines flagship-grade water resistance with powerful hardware, capable cameras, and a long-lasting battery. With a bright display and refined OxygenOS, it becomes an easy phone to live with every day.

Specifications

DISPLAY
6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
RAM & STORAGE
Up to 24GB RAM + 1TB storage
FRONT CAMERA
32MP
REAR CAMERA
50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 3x telephoto
BATTERY
6,000mAh with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
IP RATING
IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance

Reasons to Buy

IP68 and IP69 water resistance

Excellent cameras

Long battery life

Reasons to Avoid

Large size may not suit everyone

AI features are still evolving

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the OnePlus 13 for its excellent cameras, fast performance, vibrant display, battery life, and smooth OxygenOS experience. Reviews also highlight the premium build quality, though some users report occasional heating during demanding tasks and note that the camera tuning can be inconsistent.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The OnePlus 13 is a great option if you want flagship performance without compromising durability. Its excellent cameras, long-lasting battery, vibrant display, premium build, and IP68/IP69 ratings make it suitable for photography, gaming, productivity, and everyday use.

Some phones are built to withstand everyday accidents without feeling rugged. The OPPO Find X9s combines IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection with a slim, premium design, making it easy to carry anywhere. A versatile triple-camera system, long-lasting battery, and refined ColorOS complete a polished flagship experience.

Specifications

DISPLAY
6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
RAM & STORAGE
Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
FRONT CAMERA
32MP
REAR CAMERA
50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
BATTERY
7,025mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC charging
IP RATING
IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance

Reasons to Buy

Excellent water resistance

Versatile triple cameras

Long battery life

Reasons to Avoid

LTPO display is missing

Battery optimisation could be better

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the OPPO Find X9s for its premium design, reliable cameras, bright display, and smooth day-to-day performance. Battery life is another highlight in many reviews, although some users note the lack of wireless charging and an LTPO display as noticeable omissions at this price.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The OPPO Find X9s is a strong choice if you want a compact flagship that does not compromise on durability. It combines excellent water resistance, capable cameras, reliable battery life, and a refined software experience, all in a phone that remains comfortable to use every day.

If camera quality is at the top of your wishlist, the vivo X300 Pro deserves serious attention. Alongside IP68 and IP69 protection, it offers a premium build, flagship performance, impressive battery life, and a ZEISS-backed camera system. The result is a smartphone that feels equally capable indoors and outdoors.

Specifications

DISPLAY
6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Dimensity 9500
RAM & STORAGE
16GB RAM + 512GB storage
FRONT CAMERA
50MP
REAR CAMERA
50MP main + 200MP ZEISS telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
BATTERY
6,510mAh with 90W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging
IP RATING
IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance

Reasons to Buy

Excellent water resistance

Outstanding ZEISS cameras

Long battery life

Reasons to Avoid

Heavy to hold for long periods

Large camera module

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the vivo X300 Pro for its exceptional camera quality, vibrant display, smooth performance, and excellent battery life. Reviews also highlight the premium build and fast charging, though some users find the phone heavy and the large camera module takes time to get used to.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The vivo X300 Pro is an excellent choice if you want a flagship that excels at photography without compromising durability. Its ZEISS cameras, long-lasting battery, powerful performance, premium display, and IP68/IP69 ratings make it suitable for travel, content creation, and everyday use.

A flagship smartphone should excel in more than one area, and the XIAOMI 17 Ultra does exactly that. Alongside IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection, it offers exceptional Leica-tuned cameras, top-tier Snapdragon performance, a premium AMOLED display, and fast charging, making it a complete flagship for demanding users.

Specifications

DISPLAY
6.9-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
PROCESSOR
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM & STORAGE
16GB RAM + 512GB storage
FRONT CAMERA
50MP
REAR CAMERA
50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP Leica telephoto
BATTERY
6,000mAh with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging
IP RATING
IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance

Reasons to Buy

Excellent Leica cameras

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Excellent water resistance

Reasons to Avoid

Large and heavy design

HyperOS still needs refinement

What are buyers saying about this smartphone on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the XIAOMI 17 Ultra for its outstanding Leica cameras, fast performance, premium display, and reliable battery life. Many reviews highlight the telephoto camera as a standout feature, while some users feel HyperOS could be more polished and that the phone is slightly bulky.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone?

The XIAOMI 17 Ultra is worth considering if photography is a priority. It pairs one of the most capable smartphone camera systems with flagship performance, premium durability, a bright display, and fast charging, making it an excellent all-round flagship for power users.

What is an IP rating on a smartphone?

An IP (Ingress Protection) rating indicates how well a smartphone is protected against dust and water. The first digit represents dust resistance, while the second measures water resistance. For example, IP68 means the phone is dust-tight and can survive immersion in fresh water under specified test conditions. It does not mean the phone is completely waterproof.

Does an IP69 rating include IP66 and IP68 protection?

No. IP66, IP68, and IP69 are separate certifications based on different tests. IP66 tests against powerful water jets, IP68 tests against water immersion, and IP69 tests againsthigh-pressure, high-temperature water jets. A phone must pass each test individually, which is why some manufacturers advertise IP66, IP68, and IP69 together.

How do these smartphones stack up?

Smartphone

Rear camera

Battery

IP rating

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide7,000mAhIP68, IP69
iQOO Z11x 5G50MP main + 2MP depth7,200mAhIP68, IP69
REDMI Turbo 550MP main + 8MP ultra-wide7,540mAhIP66, IP68, IP69
OnePlus 1350MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto6,000mAhIP68, IP69
OPPO Find X9s50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto7,025mAhIP66, IP68, IP69
vivo X300 Pro50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP ZEISS telephoto6,510mAhIP68, IP69
XIAOMI 17 Ultra50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP Leica telephoto6,000mAhIP66, IP68, IP69

Also Read:

Capture the beautiful smile, not the blur, with these 5 camera-first smartphones for every date

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Review: It checks nearly every box, but not without imperfections

Redmi Turbo 5 Review: I came for the performance, stayed for everything else

  • Why don't IP68 or IP69 ratings guarantee a waterproof phone?

    No smartphone is completely waterproof. IP68 and IP69 ratings are based on controlled laboratory tests using fresh water. Real-world conditions such as saltwater, chlorinated water, hot water, drops, or worn-out seals can reduce a phone's water resistance over time.

  • What should you do if your phone suffers water damage?

    Turn the phone off immediately, remove any accessories, and dry the exterior with a soft cloth. Do not charge it or use a hairdryer. If possible, remove the SIM tray and let the device dry before taking it to an authorised service centre for inspection.

  • Does a smartphone's warranty cover water damage?

    In most cases, no. Even if a phone carries an IP68 or IP69 rating, manufacturers usually do not cover liquid damage under the standard warranty. Water resistance can weaken with age, accidental drops, or normal wear, which is why brands treat it as added protection rather than a guarantee.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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