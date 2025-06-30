Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Bar 6 launched in India, price starts at 39,990

Sony India has announced two new additions to its Bravia Theatre audio portfolio: the Bravia Theatre System 6, a 5.1 channel wireless surround system, and the Bravia Theatre Bar 6, a 3.1.2 channel soundbar. Both are designed to offer cinematic audio quality, featuring Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony’s advanced immersive sound technology tailored for the modern Indian living room. Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 (3.1.2 channel) will be available across India starting 1st July 2025, priced at ₹ 39,990.(Sony)

Cinematic Audio at Home

The Bravia Theatre System 6 offers 1000W of rich, immersive sound through a true 5.1 channel configuration, complete with wireless rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. For those looking for a sleek, minimalist setup, the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 delivers vertical surround through two upfiring speakers and a wireless subwoofer, making it ideal for immersive movie-watching or gaming sessions.

Both systems utilise Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony’s proprietary Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround to simulate a 360 audio experience, even without ceiling or rear speakers.

Designed for India

Catering to Indian content consumption habits, the new systems offer Voice Zoom 3 for enhanced dialogue clarity and include special modes such as Night Mode for quieter viewing and Voice Mode for speech-focused content. The System 6 also includes Multi Stereo Mode, which distributes sound evenly across all speakers — ideal for group watching or larger spaces.

Smarter Connectivity with Bravia

Both models seamlessly integrate with Sony Bravia TVs via the Bravia Connect app, which consolidates control of TV and sound system into a single mobile interface. Volume, sound modes, and other settings can also be adjusted directly through the TV’s Quick Settings menu using the TV remote.

Eco-Friendly and Accessible

Sony continues its sustainability efforts with the use of recycled PET fabric, minimal plastic packaging, and reduced ink usage. Accessibility features include tactile markers and screen reader support via the Bravia Connect app, making the systems more inclusive for users with visual impairments.

Pricing and Availability

The Bravia Theatre Bar 6 (3.1.2 channel) will be available across India starting 1st July 2025, priced at ₹39,990. The Bravia Theatre System 6 (5.1 channel) will follow, going on sale from 3rd July 2025 at a price of ₹49,990. Both products will be available through Sony Centres, major electronics retailers, ShopatSC.com, and popular e-commerce platforms.