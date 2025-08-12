Sony launches ULT Power Sound series in India: Prices, features, and availability

Sony has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of its second-generation ULT Power Sound series. The lineup includes two wireless party speakers, ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC, two wireless Bluetooth speakers, ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3, and the ULT Mic 1 wireless dual microphone. Sony has launched its latest ULT Power Sound series in India, featuring new speakers and a microphone.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Sony ULT 2nd Gen Power Sound Range: Key Features

The Sony ULT Tower series features two models, Tower 9 and Tower 9AC, both equipped with ULT Power Sound and two selectable bass modes (ULT1 and ULT2). These speakers offer 360° Party Sound and 360° Party Light. Designed for mobility, they include built-in handles, casters, a water-resistant top panel, and a built-in power bank. The sound field optimisation feature automatically adjusts audio output to match surrounding noise levels. Users can also connect up to 100 compatible speakers using Party Connect. The Tower speakers claim to offer up to 25 hours of battery life and support quick charging.

The Sony ULT Field 5 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with IP67-rated water, dust, and shock resistance. It includes ULT Power Sound, a 10-band custom equaliser, and sound field optimisation. The model supports multi-device connectivity for simultaneous control from two devices and can link with up to 100 compatible speakers via Party Connect. It claimed to offer up to 25 hours of battery life.

The Sony ULT Field 3 offers similar features in a more compact design, including IP67-rated resistance, a multi-way strap, a 10-band equaliser, and sound field optimisation. It delivers up to 24 hours of battery life and supports Party Connect for linking multiple units.

On the other hand, the ULT Mic 1 wireless microphone provides up to 20 hours of use per charge, with fast charging that delivers 120 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes. It supports USB charging.

Sony ULT 2nd Gen Power Sound Range: Price and Availability

The new Sony ULT Power Sound range is available through Sony retail outlets, major electronics stores, and leading e-commerce platforms in India. Prices are set at Rs. 84,990 for ULT Tower 9, Rs. 69,990 for ULT Tower 9AC, Rs. 24,990 for ULT Field 5, Rs. 17,990 for ULT Field 3, and Rs. 14,990 for ULT Mic 1.