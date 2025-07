Sony unveils 98-inch BRAVIA 5 Mini-LED TV in India at 6.49 lakh with Dolby Vision, IMAX support

Sony has introduced its largest television to date in India with the launch of the BRAVIA 5 98-inch Mini-LED TV. This new model, named K-98XR55A, marks Sony’s entry into the super large TV segment, which aims to target customers who want to enjoy a cinema-like viewing experience at home. The television comes with a 4K UHD Mini LED display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. Sony has launched its largest 98-inch BRAVIA 5 TV in India with advanced display and sound features.(Sony)

Sony BRAVIA 5 98-inch TV: Key Specifications and Features

The Sony BRAVIA 5 98-inch TV is powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) combined with cognitive intelligence to analyse content in a way that aligns with human perception. This processor enhances picture quality by optimising colour, contrast, and clarity based on how viewers naturally see images. Along with this, the TV features the XR Backlight Master Drive, a backlighting technology that precisely controls a large number of LEDs. This allows the TV to produce deep blacks and bright highlights, improving the dynamic range for different lighting conditions.

The Sony BRAVIA 5 98-inch TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, which enhance both the picture and sound quality. It also includes Studio Calibrated Modes designed for popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core. These modes adjust the screen settings automatically to deliver the best possible image quality for movies, TV shows, and live sports broadcasts.

Sony has integrated its Sony Pictures Core platform into the BRAVIA 5, which gives users access to a wide range of movies with near-4K Blu-ray quality. The platform also offers IMAX Enhanced content to make full use of the TV’s advanced display and audio features.

Sony BRAVIA 5 98-inch TV: Price and Availability

The Sony BRAVIA 5 98-inch TV is priced at Rs. 6,49,990 and is now available for purchase. Interested customers can buy it at Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC, and other leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce sites in India. To support the launch, Sony is offering a three-year warranty, a Rs. 25,000 cashback offer on selected credit cards, and an EMI option of Rs. 19,995 per month for a limited period.