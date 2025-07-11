Sony unveils WF-C710N earbuds with AI calling and 40-hour battery life - Details

Sony has unveiled its new truly wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-C710N, on July 10, 2025. These earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) and smart AI calling features and are designed to improve audio quality while extending battery life. Let’s take a look at what Sony had in store for you. Sony WF-C710N earbuds launched with noise cancellation, AI calling, and up to 40 hours of battery life.(Sony)

Sony WF-C710N True Wireless Earbuds: Key Features

The Sony WF-C710N earbuds are a predecessor to the WF-C700N model. It uses dual microphones to detect and reduce external noise, which aims to offer a clear listening experience to users. The earbuds also feature an Ambient Mode that lets users hear surrounding sounds, which helps them stay aware of their environment. Ambient sound levels can be adjusted manually via the ‘Sony Connect’ app or automatically using adaptive sound control. This control adapts to different environments like home, gym, or work by switching sound modes accordingly.

Furthermore, the Sony WF-C710N earbuds' battery claims to deliver up to 40 hours on a full charge. A quick charge function provides 60 minutes of playback after just 5 minutes of charging, claims the company. The earbuds also include AI-powered voice pickup for calls, which Sony says maintains clear audio even in noisy places. Precise Voice Pickup technology adjusts microphones for better call quality.

On the other hand, the earbuds have a 5mm driver and support Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing with balanced tuning. The Sony Sound Connect app lets users customise the equaliser settings.

Users can control music playback, skip tracks, adjust volume, and answer calls with touch controls. The earbuds support hands-free operation and multipoint connection, which allows them to pair with two devices simultaneously. The Sony WF-C710N earbuds also carry an IPX4 rating for water resistance and include features like Instant Pause/Play and continuous volume control.

Sony WF-C710N Earbuds: Price and Colour Options

Sony WF-C710N earbuds are priced at Rs. 8,990. Though interested users can avail of Rs. 1,000 cashback until July 31. The earbuds are available in four colour options: Glass Blue, Pink, Black, and White.