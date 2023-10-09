Soon, pinned posts on X will get added to ‘Highlights’ tab automatically: Elon Musk
Highlights tab went live in June, when the microblogging platform was still called ‘Twitter.’ The social network got rebranded to 'X' in July.
The Highlights tab on X (formerly Twitter) – the feature went live in June – will soon see pinned posts being added to it automatically, billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, announced on Sunday.
Taking to the microblogging platform, Musk announced this through a post in which he endorsed Highlights tab as a feature X account holders must use to ensure their replies do not get lost in a conversation thread.
“Remember to add your notable posts to your Highlights tab. This is a good way to surface your replies that are otherwise buried deep in a conversation chain. Soon, when you pin a post, it will be automatically added to your highlights as a convenience,” the world's richest person stated.
It must be noted, however, that the feature is accessible only for X Premium (previously Twitter Blue) subscribers; X Premium, which comes at $8 a month, adds a blue checkmark to verify profiles on the Musk-owned social network, and offers early access to select features.
What is ‘Highlights’ tab?
As the name suggests, it allows people to save their favourite posts in a separate tab, labelled as ‘Highlights,’ on their profile. To use it:
(1.) Look for the post you want to highlight and go to the three dots at the top-right corner of the post.
(2.) Click on the three dots and, from the menu that appears, select ‘Add/remove from highlights.’
(3.) The post will now be showcased in the Highlights tab on your account.