News / Technology / Soon, pinned posts on X will get added to ‘Highlights’ tab automatically: Elon Musk

Soon, pinned posts on X will get added to ‘Highlights’ tab automatically: Elon Musk

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 09, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Highlights tab went live in June, when the microblogging platform was still called ‘Twitter.’ The social network got rebranded to 'X' in July.

The Highlights tab on X (formerly Twitter) – the feature went live in June – will soon see pinned posts being added to it automatically, billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, announced on Sunday.

The 'Highlights' tab went live in July (Representational Photo)
The 'Highlights' tab went live in July (Representational Photo)

Taking to the microblogging platform, Musk announced this through a post in which he endorsed Highlights tab as a feature X account holders must use to ensure their replies do not get lost in a conversation thread.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Remember to add your notable posts to your Highlights tab. This is a good way to surface your replies that are otherwise buried deep in a conversation chain. Soon, when you pin a post, it will be automatically added to your highlights as a convenience,” the world's richest person stated.

It must be noted, however, that the feature is accessible only for X Premium (previously Twitter Blue) subscribers; X Premium, which comes at $8 a month, adds a blue checkmark to verify profiles on the Musk-owned social network, and offers early access to select features.

What is ‘Highlights’ tab?

As the name suggests, it allows people to save their favourite posts in a separate tab, labelled as ‘Highlights,’ on their profile. To use it:

(1.) Look for the post you want to highlight and go to the three dots at the top-right corner of the post.

(2.) Click on the three dots and, from the menu that appears, select ‘Add/remove from highlights.’

(3.) The post will now be showcased in the Highlights tab on your account.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out