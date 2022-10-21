Soon, you can emote digitally via Avatars as your WhatsApp display pic: Report

A fun feature has been added to WhatsApp that will double the joy of applying a profile picture. Users will be able to show their new emotion in their profile photo to friends and family, thanks to the new Avatar function.

By accessing WhatsApp Settings, users can set avatar stickers with digital appearances as their profile images, according to WABetaInfo, a website that monitors WhatsApp developments.

In a tweet, WABetaInfo also included a screenshot. The new sticker pack for the avatar is seen in this screenshot. As soon as the new update is installed, WhatsApp will build a new sticker pack, which you can quickly share with your loved ones. The unique feature is that you can change your profile image to any of these avatars depending on how you are feeling.

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to set up an avatar to some lucky beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android!



Beta users getting new feature

The company is currently rolling out this service to a restricted group of beta users, according to WAbetaInfo. After the beta testing is finished, its stable version will be made available to users worldwide. Currently only beta testers who can access WhatsApp settings and see the avatar option may use this.

Screenshot of photos and videos will be blocked

This upcoming feature of WhatsApp can prove very useful for the security and privacy of the users. Photos and videos transmitted with the setting "View Once" cannot be screengrabbed after the change has been made. For a select group of Android beta testers, the company has launched this capability. Its stable version is anticipated to be released soon as well. For a very long time, people wanted this functionality.

