Soon, you will be able to create polls in WhatsApp groups: Report

Soon, you will be able to create polls on WhatsApp group chats. The instant messaging platform has rolled out this feature for some beta testers, which is available after new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.16 update. To check whether your WhatsApp account has this feature or not, all you need to do is see whether there is any entry point to the polls within the chat share actions on the groups. The feature is not limited to just the group admins. Any member of the group can create a poll, WABetaInfo, a website which tracks updates related to WhatsApp reported.The new feature will enable you to add up to 12 options in the poll and even sort them. Also, the members of the group can choose more than one option during voting. After a member picks an option, the poll gets updated to reflect the new result. The poll creator can even view detailed information about who voted within the poll results screen by tapping ‘View Votes’.

This create a poll feature has only been released for some beta testers. The new features are released for beta testers to check if everything is working for a wider audience.

The instant messaging platform regularly introduces new features to make the app user-friendly. Recently, it had rolled out a feature called ‘Call Links’ for the users to create a link for an audio or video call to share it easily with the users. WhatsApp said the users will need the latest version of the app to use the Call Links feature. Besides this, WhatsApp also allows you to check your Passenger Name Record (PNR) status and the train running details on the platform. A Mumbai-based startup called Railofy has developed a chatbot which spares the users of the ordeal to download multiple apps to check PNR status. All the passengers need to do is enter the 10-digit PNR number in the chatbot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail