‘Speed, not ideas, is the hardest challenge’: James Dyson on innovation, AI

At Dyson's flagship store in the German capital, the company unveiled its next generation of air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, fans and more. Alongside the product showcase, Sir James Dyson sat down for a media roundtable where he spoke candidly about the philosophy that drives Dyson's innovations, the hurdles of modern engineering, and the role artificial intelligence will play in shaping the company's future.

Dyson, now a global name in consumer technology, has long prided itself on reinventing the ordinary. From vacuum cleaners to hairdryers, each entry into a new category has stemmed from a conviction that existing solutions were inefficient or uninspired. When asked what determines Dyson’s move into fresh product areas, Sir James was clear: “We only do it if we have got good technology. If we can create something smaller, lighter, more efficient, then we know it’s worth pursuing.”

He cited Dyson’s breakthrough in electric motors as an example. The company’s early work on compact, high-performance motors not only reshaped its vacuum cleaners, but also led to innovations in haircare tools. “We realised we could do a hairdryer because we knew we could make a very interesting motor, one that was lighter, more efficient and simply better than what existed.”

Speed, not ideas, is the hardest challenge

For all Dyson’s successes, Sir James admitted that the biggest engineering hurdle today isn’t invention itself, but pace. “We have the ideas. But getting them into production, proving them, scaling them fast, that is a real challenge.”

The engineer in him, however, still misses the hands-on days of prototype building. “Making a prototype gives you an idea for the next one. If you only look at test results, you miss something. What I miss is making things with my hands.”

Advice to engineers in price-sensitive markets

Asked what message he had for young engineers trying to break into markets that are both complex and price sensitive, Dyson offered an optimistic perspective. “Things are easier now than when I started. You don’t need to be a big brand advertising on television anymore. The world is more accessible, crowdfunding, digital platforms, accessible technology. Circuit boards and software are within reach. I actually think it’s easier today.”

It was a reflection that contrasted his own early struggles, which included mortgaging his house to fund the company’s earliest prototypes. Yet Dyson insisted he never viewed those risks as sacrifices: “As an engineer and designer, it’s what I love doing. I never saw it as giving something up.”

Artificial Intelligence as enhancement, not threat

In a world increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, Dyson is keen to position his products as quietly intelligent rather than showily “AI-powered.” He explained how existing Dyson machines already use learning to adapt: from hair tools that adjust to a user’s styling habits, to robots that re-check stains until they are removed.

“I like to think we have products where the artificial intelligence isn’t so obvious – but it’s there, increasingly there. AI is an enhancement. It makes things more effective, easier to use, and removes complexity. But we must continue doing engineering too.”

Relentless persistence

If there was one unifying theme in Sir James Dyson’s reflections, it was persistence. He spoke of his personal “pain barrier” – pushing through thousands of failed prototypes before eventual success. His motto, repeated with a smile, remains simple: “Never give up.”

In Berlin, as Dyson’s latest products were unveiled to the world, it was clear that this blend of patience, invention and unrelenting pursuit of better engineering remains at the heart of the company’s story.