Spotify offering premium subscription free for 4 months, offer valid till Oct 24

Good news for music lovers! Spotify’s premium subscription is available for free for a full four months. Yes, the music app is offering four months of premium subscription for free as part of its Diwali festive offer in India, reports Live Hindustan.

The latest Spotify free trial offer is exclusively available to Indian consumers. The current Spotify Premium offer is free for four months, after which you will be charged ₹119. However, you need not be concerned because you can cancel it at any point prior to auto-debit.

This offer is valid only till October 24. If you are interested in a premium subscription to Spotify, hurry up. Here’s how you can take advantage of the offer and enjoy listening to ad-free music.

How to get Spotify premium free?

Get Spotify Premium for four Months Free

Step 1: Open Spotify app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on Premium in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: At last, tap on Premium Individual plan.

(Note that if you’re using an iPhone, you’ll need to follow these steps through browsers like Safari or Chrome, as Apple charges app vendors extra for in-app purchases. And therefore, Spotify doesn’t let you make subscription purchases inside iPhones.)

Step 4: Now, you need to add your debit or credit card. Moreover, you can also add your UPI details and continue.

No need to worry about any charges as the subscription is completely free for the next four months. Spotify will ask for card or payment details to ensure that you continue to use the service after the free trial ends. And if you don’t cancel the service before the trial period, ₹119 - which is an individual plan, will be debited in February (i.e. 4 months from now). However, if you do not wish to proceed with the payment, you can cancel it anytime.

Benefits of Spotify premium

The premium plan of the music service has multiple advantages, such as ad-free listening, free unlimited downloads, and high-quality music. This means you will no longer hear ads, you can just about to listen to your favourite tracks at 320kbps.

