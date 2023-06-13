Star Wars: Outlaws drops jaw-dropping gameplay trailer, blasting fans into an expansive galaxy of firefights

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars fans were treated to an exhilarating glimpse of the upcoming game, Star Wars: Outlaws, during the Xbox Showcase. Now, Ubisoft has unleashed the first gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward, and it's a mind-blowing 10-minute spectacle that showcases a vast open-world adventure filled with combat, space dogfights, and gripping branching dialogues.

In this thrilling new installment, players assume the role of Kay Vess, a daring outlaw who takes on perilous jobs for the criminal underworld. The action-packed trailer kicks off with Kay stealthily infiltrating a hideout, on the hunt for valuable loot. The gameplay seamlessly transitions from stealth to an all-out firefight, highlighting Kay's versatility in combat and her ability to adapt to different situations.

As the heat intensifies, Kay finds herself in a tight spot alongside her trusty companion, Nix. Together, they make a daring escape on hoverbikes, leaving a trail of defeated adversaries in their wake.

But it's not just about the action. Star Wars: Outlaws promises players meaningful choices with branching dialogue options. A pivotal moment in the gameplay shows Kay facing off against an Imperial officer, where the player's dialogue choices can make or break the situation. A wrong move could result in Kay being labeled "Wanted" akin to the infamous Grand Theft Auto series. With Imperials hot on her trail, Kay must use her wits to evade capture and ensure her survival as she embarks on an off-world escape.

Prepare for an unparalleled space-faring experience as Star Wars: Outlaws unveils its interstellar travel mechanics. Kay hops aboard her ship and jumps into hyperspace, all while fending off relentless Imperial TIE fighters. The intense pursuit stems from the consequences of Kay's ill-fated encounter with the Imperial officer, adding a dynamic layer to the game's narrative and gameplay.

After its initial reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase, Star Wars: Outlaws has piqued the interest of fans and gamers alike. The Ubisoft Forward gameplay deep dive has now shed light on the game's immersive mechanics and left players craving for more.

The game is slated for release in 2024, and anticipation is sky-high. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates on this exciting adventure in a galaxy far, far away. In the meantime, check out our comprehensive recap of Ubisoft Forward for all the latest gaming news and announcements. May the Force be with you!