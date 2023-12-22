Steam Winter Sale: From Baldur's Gate 3 to GTA 5, discounts you shouldn't miss

Steam has kicked off its winter sale, offering a plethora of games at discounted prices. Whether you fancy action and adventure games or simply enjoy a light-hearted casual game, there's an appealing offer for everyone. The Steam winter sale runs until January 4, 10 a.m. PT. The gaming platform is offering mind-boggling discounts of up to 94 per cent. To save you the trouble, we have compiled a list of top discounts on popular games you shouldn't miss. Top discounts on Steam on popular video games

Grand Theft Auto V

GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is an action-adventure game released in 2013. As fans await the launch of GTA 6, it is the perfect time to snag the seventh main instalment of the GTA franchise. Steam is offering a heavy discount of 63 per cent on fan-favourite Rockstar Games' GTA V. With exciting winter updates, the game is available at $14.99. The offer lasts up until the platform's winter sale.

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3

The 2023 Game of the Year award winner, Baldur's Gate 3, is available at a discounted price of $53.99 on Steam. The 2023 role-playing video game was developed and published by Larian Studios on August 3. While Steam is offering only 10 per cent on one of this year's most famous games, the deal is sure to give you your money's worth.

Lego 2K Drive

Lego 2K Drive

The latest Lego-based cart racing game is priced at $19.79 on Steam amid its winter sale. Developed by Visual Concepts, Lego 2K Drive was released earlier this year on May 16. If you enjoy some light-hearted casual gaming, this is a deal you will love.

Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege(Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available at a massive discount of 60 per cent on Steam. The 2015 tactical shooter video game is currently priced at $7.99. The online game was developed by Ubisoft.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption (IRockstar Games)

The popular survival game Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently priced at $19.79 after a whopping 67 per cent discount on Steam. It was released on October 26, 2018, by Rockstar Games. Its gameplay spans diverse genres ranging from open world to Western film.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

The 2023 action role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy is a must for Harry Potter fans. It was released earlier this year on February 10 by Warner Bros. Games under its label Portkey Games. Steam has slashed its price by half, making it available to purchase for $29.99 only.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk(Twitter. X)

Steam is offering a 43 per cent discount on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. The game is now available at $51.04. “Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival.”