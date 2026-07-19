Still paying for cloud storage? Here's when an SSD is the better buy in 2026

Cloud storage is convenient. You don't need to take care of another device and you can simply move your photos, videos, documents, and project files from your smartphone or your personal computer in a hassle-free way. But in 2026, the economics of storing data on cloud vs a physical hard drive have changed drastically. Between SSD prices becoming more affordable in 2026 and aggressive price hikes on various tiers of popular cloud-based subscription services, a standard 1TB plan easily upwards of ₹2,000 from your wallet.

These SSDs offer up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 storage. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What's more? While there is an upfront cost on the purchase of an SSD, a cloud subscription is recurring cost. And it all adds up.

Cost of renting 1TB of cloud storage for 3 years

- Apple iCloud+: Apple doesn't offer a 1 TB plan. So you are forced to buy the 2TB plan at ₹749 per month.

3 Years of iCloud storage costs: ₹749 x 36 months = ₹26,946

- Microsoft OneDrive: The 1TB Microsoft 365 subscription is priced at around ₹489 per month.

3 Years of Microsoft OneDrive subscription: ₹489 x 36 months = ₹17,604.

- Google Drive: Google doesn't have a 1TB tier. So you have to choose either the 200GB or the 2TB plan.

3 years of the 2 TB plan costs: ₹6500 (annual price) x 3 years = ₹19,500

Cloud storage vs SSD: Which suits your needs?

Average cost of purchasing an SSD remains between ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. For simplicity, let's take ₹20,000 as the cost.

The cost of an SSD remains consistent throughout the period of three years and even beyond that. This means, you pay once and that's all you need to do until that space isn't enough. The purchase involves a one-time upfront payment. On the other hand, the total cost for renting cloud storage keeps increasing with years. However, it's easier to upgrade it.

Cloud storage vs SSD: who should purchase cloud storage?

- Users who stick to one ecosystem (Apple, Windows or Android) but switch between devices.

- Users whose work involves multiple people constantly tweaking the same documents.

- Users who want protection against physical device damage or theft.

Cloud storage vs SSD: who should purchase SSD?

- Users who work with massive files that can clog up internet bandwidth.

- Users who want a one-time investment with zero recurring monthly platform fees.

- Users who want to manage data in areas with unreliable or capped internet connections.

Now that you have all the information that you need, here's a list of the best SSDs that you can purchase in India on a budget.

Best SSDs to buy in India

This EVM SSD comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C interface, which ensures quick file transfers. The SSD delivers sequential read speeds of up to 550MB/s and write speeds of up to 500MB/s, making it suitable for transferring large videos, photos, games and project files. Built with 3D NAND flash memory, it offers reliable performance, shock resistance and plug-and-play compatibility with Windows PCs, Macs and supported Android devices.

Specifications Storage Space 1TB Connectivity Options USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (includes Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables) Read Speed Up to 550MB/s Write Speed Up to 500MB/s Reasons to Buy Good quality Compact size Good reading speed Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the portable SSD to be of good quality, compact, and budget-friendly. The device is handy to carry, and while it works well with Android devices.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this SSD for its overall quality.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This WD SSD features a durable construction and it is designed to withstand everyday use, while the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface enables fast data transfers for large files, photos and videos. Delivering read speeds of up to 400MB/s, this SSD significantly outperforms traditional portable hard drives, helping reduce transfer and loading times. It is compatible with Windows out of the box and can be reformatted for macOS.

Specifications Storage Space 1TB Connectivity Options USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C (USB-C to USB-A cable included) Read Speed Up to 400MB/s Write Speed Up to 400MB/s Reasons to Buy Good quality Compact size Good speed Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this SSD portable drive to be of good quality and appreciate its compact size and portability. They also appreciate its overall speed.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this SSD for its overall quality and speed.

This SanDisk SSD features a durable build that offers up to 2m drop protection. It is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, which delivers read speeds of up to 800MB/s, enabling quick transfers of large photos, videos and documents. It is compatible with Windows, macOS and select Android devices, and it offers plug-and-play convenience and reliable performance for everyday backups and high-speed portable storage.

Specifications Storage Space 1TB Connectivity Options USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C (Type-C to Type-A cable included) Read Speed Up to 800MB/s Write Speed Up to 800MB/s Reasons to Buy Good quality Compact size Fast transfer speed Reasons to Avoid Some users feel it becomes slightly warm during prolonged usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this SSD for its excellent speed, portability and dependable build quality. Many users appreciate how quickly it transfers large media files and backups compared to external hard drives.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this SSD for its portability and speed.

This Seagate SSD is small enough to fit in your pocket. It is powered by a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, which delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 1,030MB/s, enabling rapid transfers of high-resolution photos, 4K videos and large project files. Its shock-resistant solid-state construction, plug-and-play functionality and broad compatibility make it a dependable portable storage solution for everyday use.

Specifications Storage Space 1TB Connectivity Options USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C Read Speed Up to 1030MB/s Write Speed Up to 1030MB/s Reasons to Buy Good quality Compact size Fast transfer speed Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this external SSD to be of good quality, with support for high-speed data transfer and a pocket-sized design. They appreciate its value for money, portability, and lightweight nature.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this SSD for its quality and speed.

This Crucial SSD features a sleek, lightweight design that easily fits into a pocket, while the durable construction offers resistance to drops, shocks and harsh conditions. It is powered by a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, that delivers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, enabling rapid transfers of high-resolution photos, 4K videos and large project files. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox, it offers versatile, plug-and-play storage for work and entertainment.

Specifications Storage Space 1TB Connectivity Options USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Read Speed Up to 1050MB/s Write Speed Up to 1050MB/s Reasons to Buy Good performance Broad compatibility Fast transfer speed Reasons to Avoid SSD becomes warm after prolonged usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate for its fast performance, compact size and dependable reliability. Many users appreciate the quick transfer speeds when backing up photos, videos and large files, while others highlight its portability and sturdy build.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this SSD for its compatibility and speed.

Top 3 features of the best SSDs to buy in India

NAME STORAGE SPACE READ SPEED WRITE SPEED EVM EnSave 1TB Ultra Compact Portable SSD 1TB 550 MB/s 550 MB/s WD 1Tb Elements Portable SSD 1TB 400 MB/s 400 MB/s SANDISK Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD 1TB 800 MB/s 800 MB/s Seagate One Touch 1TB External SSD 1TB 1030 MB/s 1030 MB/s Crucial X9 1 TB SSD External 1TB 1050 MB/s 1050 MB/s

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of SSDs and HDDs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of SSDs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their build quality, connectivity, and read and write speeds. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best SSDs to buy in India Is a SATA SSD still worth buying in 2026? Yes, SATA SSDs are still a great budget-friendly option for older laptops and desktops. However, if your device supports NVMe SSDs, they deliver significantly faster boot times, file transfers, and application loading speeds.

Which SSD is best for gaming? Gamers should look for a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with high sequential read speeds, low latency, and strong endurance ratings.

Can I replace my laptop's HDD with an SSD? Yes. Most laptops allow you to replace a traditional hard drive with an SSD, resulting in faster boot times, quicker application launches, lower power consumption, and quieter operation.

Which SSD brands are considered the most reliable in India? Brands like Samsung, Western Digital (WD), Crucial, Kingston, SanDisk, Seagate, Lexar, ADATA, and Corsair are known for offering reliable SSDs with strong performance, warranty support, and long-term durability.

How long do SSDs typically last? Most quality SSDs last between 5 and 10 years under normal usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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