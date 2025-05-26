Still waiting for One UI 7 update? Samsung reveals when your Galaxy mobile may get it

Samsung has released an updated schedule for the rollout of its One UI 7 update, which offers clearer timelines for when eligible Galaxy devices will receive the new software. If you are still waiting for the update, this schedule outlines when your device is likely to get it. Samsung has released an updated schedule for its One UI 7 rollout across eligible Galaxy devices.(HT)

The schedule, shared by tipster Tarun Vats via X and found on Samsung Germany’s website, lists devices that have already received One UI 7 and those still in line. One UI 7 is based on Android 15 and includes changes aimed at enhancing user experience, such as interface updates, new features, and security improvements.

Samsung regularly updates its Galaxy smartphones and tablets to maintain optimal performance. The latest software update aims to equip devices with the newest features and improvements. According to the schedule, many flagship phones have already received One UI 7, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series, the Galaxy S24 and S23 series, as well as earlier models like the S21 and S22 series.

One UI 7 Update: Smartphones scheduled for June 2025:

For mid-range and entry-level devices, the update is planned mostly for June 2025. This includes:

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A16, A16 5G

Galaxy A15, A15 5G

Galaxy A14, A14 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy XCover7

Galaxy XCover6 Pro

Samsung also plans to bring One UI 7 to various Galaxy tablets. Recent flagship tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Tab S8 series have already completed the update. Tablets like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024 model), Tab Active series, and Tab A models are set to receive the update by June or July 2025.

One UI 7: What’s New

The One UI 7 update introduces new elements such as the Now Bar, designed to provide quicker access to important functions at the bottom of the screen. The Camera app has been adjusted with interface changes and additional options, which aim to improve photography. The update also includes smaller tweaks like new widgets, enhanced personalisation settings, and improved power management to extend battery life.

Samsung’s update schedule indicates that most remaining devices will get One UI 7 in June. Meanwhile, the rollout continues while Samsung prepares for One UI 8. Some users have already started receiving notifications about the upcoming One UI 8 Beta Program ahead of official sign-ups.

Users of Galaxy devices can check the software update section on their phones or tablets to see if the new version is available. Galaxy users can also find update instructions on Samsung’s official website under the Software Update FAQ section.