Stop buying RO filters blindly: The 2-minute test to find what water purifier your home needs and top recommendations

Whenever you go to buy an RO water purifier, the sales pitch sounds like: “More stages, more filters, more purification, more safety.” Which water purifier is the right choice for your home? Find out in our detailed guide. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

But here is the uncomfortable truth most brands will never tell you: an RO purifier is not always the healthiest or smartest option for your home.

In many Indian households, especially those receiving treated municipal water, installing a heavy-duty RO system can actually waste water, increase maintenance costs, and strip away essential minerals like calcium and magnesium from your drinking water.

In other words, thousands of people are paying more for purification they may not even need. That is why experts increasingly recommend testing your water source before blindly choosing a purifier. And surprisingly, you can do a quick home diagnosis in under two minutes.

The big myth: “More purification means better water” For years, consumers have been conditioned to believe that more filtration stages automatically mean safer drinking water. That is not always true.

RO, or Reverse Osmosis, was originally designed for areas with extremely high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), industrial contamination, heavy metals, or saline groundwater. It is a powerful purification method, but also an aggressive one.

An RO membrane removes dissolved impurities by forcing water through an ultra-fine membrane. Along with contaminants, it also removes naturally occurring minerals present in water.

The issue becomes important when people use RO systems for already-treated municipal water with low TDS levels.

Several health experts and global studies, including observations referenced by the World Health Organization, have discussed concerns around long-term consumption of demineralized water. Water with extremely low mineral content may not provide beneficial minerals naturally present in drinking water.

That means if your water is already relatively clean, using RO could be overkill.

The 2-minute water test: What your water actually needs Before spending ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 on a purifier, do these three quick checks.

Check 1: The white scale test Look closely at your kettle, taps, showerhead, or kitchen sink. Do you notice white crusty deposits or chalky buildup? That is usually a sign of hard water and high mineral concentration. Hard water generally indicates elevated TDS levels, common in borewell water or tanker supply.

If you constantly see scaling on appliances, your water may genuinely require RO purification. But if your utensils, taps, and appliances remain relatively clean, your water may already have moderate TDS levels that do not necessarily need RO treatment.

Check 2: The source scan Your water source tells you almost everything.

Here is the simplest rule most purifier buyers ignore:

Borewell water: Often requires RO because groundwater usually contains high TDS, dissolved salts, and possible heavy metals.

Tanker water: Usually inconsistent in quality and often benefits from RO purification.

Municipal or corporation water: Frequently already treated and disinfected. In many cases, UV or UF purification is enough.

This is where many urban households make a costly mistake. Families receiving treated municipal water often buy expensive RO systems simply because marketing convinced them “RO is premium.”

Check 3: Buy a TDS meter If there is one gadget that can save you thousands of rupees, it is a simple digital TDS meter. These pocket-sized devices are inexpensive, widely available online, and can instantly tell you the TDS level of your water.

TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids. It measures the concentration of dissolved substances in water.

Here is a simple reference guide most experts follow:

Below 150 ppm: Very low TDS

150–300 ppm: Good drinking water

300–500 ppm: Acceptable

Above 500 ppm: RO generally recommended

A TDS reading gives you clarity that advertisements cannot.

If your water reads 180 ppm and comes from a treated municipal supply, buying a heavy-duty RO purifier could simply mean wasting water and money.

Understanding the purification technologies: Which purifier actually fits your home? Most people confuse purifier technologies because brands combine multiple terms in advertisements. But each technology solves a different problem.

RO: The nuclear option RO is best viewed as the strongest purification solution. It is ideal when:

TDS exceeds 500 ppm

Water tastes salty or metallic

Borewell water is used

Heavy metal contamination is suspected But RO also has downsides:

Wastes large amounts of water

Requires electricity

Increases maintenance costs

Removes beneficial minerals That means RO should be used only when genuinely necessary.

UV: The shield UV purification uses ultraviolet light to kill bacteria and viruses. It works best when:

Municipal water supply is already treated

TDS is low to moderate

Biological contamination is the primary concern UV systems do not significantly alter mineral composition, which makes them suitable for many city households.

UF: The sieve UF, or Ultra Filtration, acts like a physical membrane filter. It helps remove dust, sediments, suspended particles, some cysts, and microorganisms. UF systems often work without electricity and are commonly used in gravity-based purifiers.

For households with relatively clean water and low TDS, UF can sometimes be sufficient.

The hidden costs nobody talks about This is where the “RO for everyone” narrative begins to fall apart.

1. Massive water wastage Traditional RO systems can reject 2 to 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified. In cities already struggling with water shortages, this becomes a serious issue. Many households unknowingly waste hundreds of litres every month simply because they installed an unnecessary RO system.

2. Higher Maintenance Bills RO membranes are expensive compared to UV lamps or basic UF filters. Membrane replacement, servicing, and periodic sanitisation add recurring expenses that many buyers underestimate.

3. The “dead water” concern One major criticism of excessive RO purification is that it can create ultra-low mineral water if not properly remineralised. Some modern purifiers now include mineral boosters or TDS controllers to address this issue, but not every model performs equally well.

That is why blindly chasing “maximum purification” can sometimes create a new problem instead of solving one.