10 best selling water purifier from top brands for clean drinking water at home: Top picks with advance features

Every household needs safe and pure drinking water, and the easiest way to get it is through the best water purifier. From high TDS borewell water to regular municipal supply, today’s purifiers are designed to handle different water sources effectively. These 10 best selling water purifiers not only remove impurities but also retain the right minerals, so the water tastes fresh and healthy. best selling water purifie

If you are searching for a water purifier for home, this list of 10 popular models will make your job simple. These purifiers are known for advanced purification, reliable build, and user-friendly features. Some even include copper enrichment and water-saving technology. Families across India already trust these models for their daily needs, and you can too. Go through our list, compare the highlights, and pick the one that suits your home best.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water at home. It uses a combination of RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and TDS Control to remove contaminants such as pesticides, rust, arsenic, and fluorides, while also eliminating bacteria and viruses. Its alkaline feature helps maintain a pH level of up to 9.5, supporting better digestion and reducing acidity. Purified water is stored in a UV LED tank that keeps it fresh and free from bacterial growth.

Specifications Material Food-grade plastic Capacity 8 litres Colour White Dimensions 40L x 25W x 52.5H cm Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification for safe drinking water Alkaline water with added health benefits Reasons to avoid Maintenance can be costly

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the quality of water, ease of installation, and reliable performance. Some, however, find the maintenance charges on the higher side.

Why choose this product?

Select this purifier for its advanced filtration, alkaline health benefits, and consistent delivery of safe, mineral-rich drinking water at home.

The Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver is designed to deliver safe, mineral-rich water while addressing the concern of wastage. It saves up to 60% water compared to regular RO purifiers, making it an eco-friendly and efficient choice. Its advanced 8-stage purification system, featuring RO, UV, and patented Active Copper Technology, removes harmful chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and even microplastics. At the same time, it enriches water with the goodness of copper, known for its health benefits.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Dimensions 31L x 25W x 46H cm Installation Type Wall mount / Countertop Colour Black and Copper Reasons to buy Saves up to 60% water with Aquasaver Technology 8-stage purification with copper enrichment Reasons to avoid High upfront cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its consistent water quality, eco-friendly design, and low maintenance, while also valuing the added health benefits of copper infusion.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this purifier if you want advanced purification, copper-enriched water, and reduced water wastage in a durable, user-friendly system.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is all about being eco-friendly and efficient, saving up to 60% more water than regular RO systems. It has a 7-stage purification system that removes impurities while keeping essential minerals like Calcium and Magnesium, so you get healthier drinking water. The UV sterilization feature takes out 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, ensuring your water is safe.The Smartsense indicators will give you a heads-up before the filter needs changing.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm Reasons to buy Large 10-litre storage capacity Alerts for timely filter replacement Reasons to avoid Requires a power source for operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The purifier’s water quality, service, and installation impress buyers, though some mention leakage concerns and debate its overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a high-efficiency, water-saving solution that provides safe, mineral-rich drinking water for your home.

The Atomberg Intellon introduces India’s first adaptive water purification technology, designed to intelligently adjust to your water’s TDS levels for optimal safety and taste. Featuring a dynamic 7-stage purification system, it combines RO, UF, UV, and an Alkaliser while retaining essential minerals to ensure healthier drinking water. Its standout advantage is zero maintenance cost for two years, supported by long-lasting filters, AutoCleanse technology, and superior membrane protection. Offering four intelligent modes, including Adaptive Flow and TasteTune, it lets users customise purification based on preference or water source.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Material ABS plastic Dimensions 28L x 35W x 55.8H cm Installation Type Wall mount Purification Method RO + UF + UV + Alkaliser Reasons to buy Adaptive purification based on TDS levels Zero maintenance cost for 2 years Reasons to avoid High initial investment

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire its innovative technology, smart app features, and cost-saving design, noting consistent taste and quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want advanced TDS-based purification, smart control, and a low-maintenance solution that adapts to your water needs.

The Urban Company Native M1 is designed for those who want pure water without constant maintenance. With a 10-stage purification process, it removes contaminants while adding copper, alkaline minerals, and essential nutrients. The in-tank UV protection works round the clock, ensuring that your stored water stays safe. Unlike many purifiers, this one comes with a 2-year filter life, so you won’t have to worry about frequent servicing. If you need a high-performance, low-maintenance solution, this is amongst the best water purifiers for home.

Specifications Material Polypropylene Capacity 8 litres Colour Black Dimensions 33.5L x 25.2W x 62.2H cm Reasons to buy Copper and alkaline booster for added health benefits 2-year filter life reduces maintenance costs Reasons to avoid Large size may take up more space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the purifier’s efficiency, stylish design, and affordability. They highlight its good taste, seamless setup, and low service costs.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for hassle-free, long-lasting purified water. It keeps your water clean, enriched, and safe, minimising the need for frequent servicing.

The Havells AQUAS is equipped with a 7-litre tank and a 5-stage purification system that includes RO and UF technologies. It improves water quality by infusing essential minerals like copper and zinc, ensuring the availability of healthier drinking water. This purifier is designed for easy maintenance with a transparent tank that can be removed and a faucet that controls water flow to prevent splashing. It offers 3 mounting options for flexible installation and includes intelligent alerts for purification, power, errors, and tank capacity.

Specifications Dimensions 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm Installation type Wall mounted/countertop Item weight‎ 8 kg Power source Corded electric Reasons to buy Removable tank and easy-to-clean features Space-saving and flexible mounting options Reasons to avoid May not be as durable as metal alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quality, ease of installation, and appearance of the water purification unit. Some are satisfied with the value, taste, and speed of purification. However, opinions on the service vary.

Why choose this product?

This purifier is ideal for small families or households with limited space, offering essential mineral enrichment and easy maintenance features in a compact design.

The Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver offers advanced 9-stage purification, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, delivering safe and healthy water for your home. The Aquasaver Mineralizer Technology increases water recovery by 60%, making it more efficient than older models.

This purifier works with multiple water sources handling TDS levels up to 2000 mg/L. It also includes a Mega Sediment Filter for pre-filtration, ensuring longer internal filter life. The 2-in-1 Mineral Charge enriches purified water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, improving both taste and health benefits.

Specifications Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Power Source Corded Electric Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Capacity 6.2 litres Reasons to buy 9-stage advanced purification system Enriches water with essential minerals Reasons to avoid Requires wall-mount installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and clarity of water, highlighting the difference mineralisation makes.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want a high-efficiency purifier with long filter life and multi-source compatibility.

The V-Guard Zenora is a modern water purifier that offers a 7-litre storage capacity, suitable for borewells, tankers, and municipal water. It uses a multi-stage purification process, including RO (Reverse Osmosis), UF (Ultrafiltration), and MB (Mineral Balancer) technology. The RO membrane efficiently removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, and harmful microorganisms, while the UF membrane ensures the removal of finer particles and pathogens. The Mineral Balancer adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium back into the purified water, enhancing its taste and health benefits. The purifier also features a sleek design with LED indicators for power, purification, and tank full status.

Specifications Dimensions 20.5L x 34.5W x 45H cm Installation type Wall mounted/countertop Item weight‎ 8.29 kg Power source Electric Reasons to buy LED indicators for easy monitoring RO, UF, and MB technologies ensure thorough water purification Reasons to avoid May not be sufficient for larger families

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quality, service, and appearance have received positive feedback from buyers. On the other hand, some customers have raised concerns about continuous water leakage from the purifier.

Why choose this product?

Select this model for its advanced purification technology and mineral enhancement, ensuring your water is free from harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals.

The AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Purifier offers a robust 10-stage purification system, combining RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment to deliver safe, clean, and balanced drinking water. Its copper mineral infusion adds health benefits, neutralising free radicals and boosting immunity, while the taste adjuster ensures water remains palatable regardless of source. A large 12-litre tank provides ample storage for families, and the purifier can be wall-mounted or used on countertops for convenience. Features like automatic shut-off, membrane protection, and long filter life add durability, while high-speed purification ensures quick water availability. Designed with premium aesthetics, it delivers performance and style together.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Material Plastic Dimensions 41L x 15W x 51H cm Installation Type Wall mount / Countertop Purification Method RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Reasons to buy 10-stage purification with copper enrichment Large 12-litre storage capacity Reasons to avoid Installation may incur extra charges

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers highlight its excellent purification, large tank, and copper infusion benefits, though some mention installation costs.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for comprehensive multi-stage purification, copper-enriched water, and a large-capacity purifier suited for bigger households.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ isn’t just one of the best water purifiers, it’s your home’s personal water bodyguard! With a 7-stage purification system, it kicks out impurities, bacteria, and viruses, while keeping the good minerals intact. The UV disinfection zaps away invisible threats, and the Ultra Filtration ensures every sip is clean and fresh. No weird smells either—thanks to the post-carbon filter, which keeps your water tasting crisp. Plus, with free installation and on-demand service, you don’t have to put much effort.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 7 litres Colour Black Dimensions 29L x 25.6W x 50H cm Reasons to buy Post-carbon filter removes bad odours and improves taste Retains essential minerals for healthier drinking water Reasons to avoid Plastic build may not feel premium

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purifier’s quality and taste, but opinions vary on service, value, and occasional water leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

If you want a hassle-free, multi-stage water purifier that delivers clean, safe, and great-tasting water while keeping essential minerals, this is a solid choice.

How often should I change the filters in a water purifier?

For the best water purifier, filters usually last 6-12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Some advanced models offer filters that last up to two years, with smart alerts to remind you when it’s time for a replacement, ensuring consistent water purity.

Is RO better than UV in a water purifier?

RO purification is ideal for removing dissolved impurities like arsenic, lead, and heavy metals, making it the best water purifier for areas with high TDS levels. UV, on the other hand, kills bacteria and viruses but doesn’t remove chemicals or dissolved solids. For complete protection, a combination of both works best.

Can a water purifier improve the taste of water?

Yes, the best water purifier for homes improves taste by removing unpleasant odours, chlorine, and other impurities. Many modern purifiers also feature mineralisers that add back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, enhancing both the taste and health benefits of your drinking water.

Factors to consider before buying the best water purifier for home:

Water Quality : Check TDS levels and contamination to choose RO, UV, or UF purification.

: Check TDS levels and contamination to choose RO, UV, or UF purification. Purification Technology : RO for high TDS, UV for bacteria, and UF for sediment removal.

: RO for high TDS, UV for bacteria, and UF for sediment removal. Storage Capacity : Ideal capacity is 7-10L for uninterrupted water supply.

: Ideal capacity is 7-10L for uninterrupted water supply. Maintenance & Filter Life : Opt for models with long-lasting filters and low service needs.

: Opt for models with long-lasting filters and low service needs. Water Wastage : Choose water-saving RO models to minimise waste.

: Choose water-saving RO models to minimise waste. Additional Features: Look for copper infusion, mineral retention, and taste adjusters.

Top 3 features of the 10 best selling water purifiers:

10 best selling water purifiers Material Purification Method Special features KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier Food grade material plastic RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Enhances PH, Boosts Immunity, TDS Adjustment Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet 7-Stage Purification HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Plastic Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet Up to 60% Water Savings Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene RO + UF + UV with Alkaliser + Taste Enhancer Smart IoT Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier Polypropylene RO+UV boosted with Copper, Minerals & Alkaline 10-Stage Purifier, 4-in-1 Health Booster Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Plastic Activated Carbon Transparent tank, Compact design Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet 2-year filter life V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier Plastic Ultra Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Carbon Block, Sedimentation 8 Stage Purification, LED Indicator AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier Plastic RO UV UF TDS Automatic shut off Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home Plastic Reverse Osmosis LED Indications, Taste Enhancer

FAQs on best selling water purifier How often should the filters in an RO water purifier be replaced? Filter replacement frequency depends on water quality and usage. Generally, pre-filters need changing every 6 months, RO membranes every 2 years, and post-filters annually.

Can RO purifiers remove bacteria and viruses from water? Yes, RO purifiers can remove bacteria and viruses. The semi-permeable membrane in RO systems has tiny pores that block these microorganisms.

What is a TDS controller, and why is it important in an RO purifier? A TDS controller regulates the TDS level in purified water by mixing a controlled amount of raw water with RO purified water.

How do I know if my RO water purifier is working correctly? Regular monitoring of the purifier's performance is essential. Check for any changes in water taste or flow rate.

Are RO water purifiers suitable for all types of water sources? RO purifiers are suitable for most water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water, as they effectively reduce high TDS levels and remove various contaminants.

