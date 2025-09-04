Latest water purifier with high storage capacity and health features: Top 8 picks ensuring safe and pure water every day
Latest water purifiers offer advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring clean, mineral-rich, and great-tasting water. Read on.
Clean drinking water is one of the most important needs in every home. Tap, tanker, or borewell water often contains dust, chemicals, and invisible germs that can have long-term health effects. The best water purifiers make sure every glass you drink is safe and refreshing. With modern technologies like RO, UV, and UF, purifiers go beyond removing dirt and bacteria. They also balance essential minerals and even improve the taste of water.
Many latest water purifiers now include alkaline features to support better hydration and overall well-being. Choosing the best water purifier for home depends on your water source, family needs, and the features that matter most to you. From compact designs for small kitchens to advanced multi-stage systems, there is a wide range to explore. Investing in a good purifier is an investment in health, ensuring that your family always has access to pure and safe drinking water.
The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier is a premium solution for clean, mineral-rich water at home. With RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control, it eliminates harmful impurities, bacteria, and viruses while enhancing water with alkaline pH and copper benefits. The advanced auto-flush feature prolongs RO membrane life, ensuring long-term performance. A UV LED tank keeps water fresh and safe. With 20 LPH purification capacity and genuine free service, this purifier is ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copper and alkaline filters for added health benefits
Advanced multi-stage purification with auto-flush
Reasons to avoid
Higher cost of ownership compared to basic RO models
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its copper-enriched, fresh-tasting water and service coverage. Some feel mixed about installation speed and long-term maintenance.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for its alkaline and copper benefits, thorough purification, and hassle-free service plan for safe and healthy water.
The Aquaguard RO+UV water purifier is designed to deliver high-quality purified water with superior safety. Using RO Maxx and UV E-Boiling technology, it removes bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and heavy metals while making water as safe as boiled water. With a free service plan, long cartridge life, and LED indicators for timely alerts, this purifier ensures hassle-free use. Certified by NABL and WQIA, it works with all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal supplies.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Certified purification with 99.99% bacteria and virus reduction
Smart LED alerts for user convenience
Reasons to avoid
Smaller tank size than some alternatives
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value its water safety, taste, and certification. Some point out the tank capacity could be larger for big families.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you need certified, advanced purification with reliable support and smart alerts for worry-free water safety.
The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO Water Purifier combines affordability with multi-stage purification. Its 7-stage system includes RO, UV, UF, carbon, and silver filters to remove contaminants and enhance water taste. The UV disinfection and ultra-filtration ensure safe, mineral-rich water. Free installation and two services in the first year make it easy to maintain. The post-carbon filter improves taste while preventing bacteria regrowth.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
7-stage purification with silver protection
Free installation and service in year one
Reasons to avoid
Long-term service may add costs
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Free Service For 2 Years | Filters Included | 7 L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | 2 Year Warranty | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the taste and quality of water. A few feel that after-sales support could be improved.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for affordable yet advanced purification with UV, UF, and RO safety in one purifier.
The Native by UC Smart RO Water Purifier offers innovation with IoT features and a 2-year filter life. Its 10-stage purification includes UV, copper, alkaline, and mineral enrichment, delivering safe and tasty water. With an in-tank UV light, water stays bacteria-free around the clock. A 2-year unconditional warranty covers filters and parts, reducing ownership costs. It is suitable for all water sources, including borewell and tanker.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
2-year filter life saves costs
IoT features and 10-stage purification
Reasons to avoid
Higher upfront investment
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its filter life and IoT app support. Some feel installation costs in special cases could add up.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you want smart features, lower long-term costs, and 24/7 safe, mineral-rich water.
The Havells Aquas Neo Water Purifier ensures safe drinking water through RO and UF purification. It enriches water with magnesium and calcium for added health benefits. With 7 purification stages, it effectively removes salts, bacteria, and impurities. The purifier features a 7-litre storage tank and handles TDS up to 2000 ppm. Its water-saving technology reduces wastage, while LED indicators provide real-time updates.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Adds magnesium and calcium for better taste and health
Water-saving purification system
Reasons to avoid
Storage could be small for large families
Havells Aquas Neo Water Purifier, RO + UF Purification, Vital Magnesium Enriched, 7-stages, 7L Storage, Ideal for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water, Significant water savings, BIS Approved, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the design, taste, and water savings. A few mention service scheduling could be faster.
Why choose this product?
Select this for mineral-enriched, healthy water with reduced wastage and trusted Havells quality.
The Pureit Wave Prime RO Water Purifier offers safe and mineral-enriched water, tested for family safety. It comes with a mineral enhancer cartridge that adds calcium and magnesium. Its SmartSense indicators give alerts before filter expiry. With high-speed purification up to 20 LPH, a 7-litre storage tank, and a long filter life of 6000 litres, it’s a reliable option. Designed with food-grade plastic, it works with borewell, tanker, or tap water.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Mineral enrichment with calcium and magnesium
Longer filter life and SmartSense alerts
Reasons to avoid
Requires specific accessories in some water conditions
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its fast purification and mineral-rich taste. Some feel additional costs may come up during installation.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for reliable purification, mineral health benefits, and longer-lasting filters.
The AO Smith RO Water Purifier ensures baby-safe water through 8-stage purification and SCMT technology to prevent microbial contamination. Its patented Side Stream RO membrane guarantees thorough filtration. Copper and alkaline mineralisation enhance taste and add health benefits. It comes with one-touch dispensing and instant hot water at three temperature settings, stored in a stainless-steel tank.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Instant hot water with mineral retention
SCMT technology for baby-safe purity
Reasons to avoid
Bulkier design compared to standard purifiers
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the hot water function and purity. Some note it requires more space in the kitchen.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you want premium purification with instant hot water and baby-safe technology.
The Atomberg Intellon is India’s first adaptive water purifier with an Intelligent Filtration System that adjusts purification based on TDS levels. It uses RO only when necessary, saving minerals and extending filter life. Its 7-stage dynamic purification ensures safe and alkaline water. With no replacement required for up to 2 years and IoT monitoring via the Atomberg Home app, it’s a smart and cost-effective choice.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Adaptive purification saves minerals and extends filter life
IoT app for real-time monitoring and control
Reasons to avoid
Higher initial cost compared to regular purifiers
Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value its intelligent purification and long filter life. Some mention that app connectivity could improve.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for adaptive purification, 2-year filter life, and app-enabled control for modern homes.
What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification?
RO (Reverse Osmosis) removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and harmful chemicals. UV (Ultraviolet) kills bacteria and viruses using UV light, making water microbiologically safe. UF (Ultrafiltration) filters out larger particles and pathogens without electricity. Many modern purifiers combine these technologies to deliver comprehensive and safe purification.
How does an alkaline or copper filter benefit health?
An alkaline filter enhances water pH, reducing acidity and improving hydration. Copper infusion adds natural antibacterial properties and health benefits like better digestion and improved immunity. These features enrich purified water with extra health benefits, making it more than just safe for consumption.
Can a water purifier work with all water sources?
Yes, most advanced purifiers are designed for multiple water sources such as borewell, tanker, and municipal water. They handle varying TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels. However, checking purifier suitability based on your area’s water TDS helps ensure you choose the right model for effective purification.
Factors to consider before buying the latest water purifiers:
- Water Source Quality: Know if your supply is a borewell, tanker, or municipal.
- TDS Levels: Match purifier type (RO, UV, UF) to your area’s TDS levels.
- Purification Technology: Multi-stage purification ensures better safety.
- Storage Capacity: Choose based on family size and daily consumption.
- Filter Life & Replacement Cost: Check durability and affordability.
- Service Network: Reliable after-sales service is crucial.
- Special Features: Look for alkaline, copper, or smart IoT features if needed.
- Water-Saving Efficiency: Opt for models with reduced water wastage.
- Budget & Warranty: Balance cost with warranty coverage for long-term value.
Top 3 features of the latest water purifiers:
|Best water purifier for home
|Material
|Purification Method
|Special features
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier
|Plastic
|Alkaline
Advanced ROTech, Auto Flush
|Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier
|Plastic
|Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration
|Energy Saving, LED Indicators
|Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home
|Plastic
|Reverse Osmosis
|LED Indications, Taste Enhancer
|Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier
|Polypropylene plastic
|Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet
4-in-1 Health Booster, Smart IoT Features
Havells Aquas Neo Water Purifier
|Plastic
|Activated Carbon, Ultra Filtration
Vital Magnesium Enriched, BIS Approved
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF
|Plastic
|Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet
|Mineral Enriched Water, Large Water Storage
|AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home
|Plastic
|Reverse Osmosis
|Silver Charged Membrane Tech, Stainless Steel Tank
Atomberg Intellon Water Purifier
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|RO + UF + UV with Alkaliser
TDS-Based Filtration, Smart IoT
- Which purifier is best for hard water?
An RO purifier with TDS control works best for hard water.
- Can a purifier run without electricity?
UF purifiers work without electricity, unlike RO and UV models.
- Is copper-infused water always safe?
Yes, in controlled amounts added by certified filters.
- Do purifiers need regular servicing?
Yes, servicing ensures filter efficiency and water safety.
