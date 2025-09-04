Latest water purifier with high storage capacity and health features: Top 8 picks ensuring safe and pure water every day

Clean drinking water is one of the most important needs in every home. Tap, tanker, or borewell water often contains dust, chemicals, and invisible germs that can have long-term health effects. The best water purifiers make sure every glass you drink is safe and refreshing. With modern technologies like RO, UV, and UF, purifiers go beyond removing dirt and bacteria. They also balance essential minerals and even improve the taste of water. Explore the latest water purifiers with multi-stage technology for clean drinking water

Many latest water purifiers now include alkaline features to support better hydration and overall well-being. Choosing the best water purifier for home depends on your water source, family needs, and the features that matter most to you. From compact designs for small kitchens to advanced multi-stage systems, there is a wide range to explore. Investing in a good purifier is an investment in health, ensuring that your family always has access to pure and safe drinking water.

Loading Suggestions...

The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier is a premium solution for clean, mineral-rich water at home. With RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control, it eliminates harmful impurities, bacteria, and viruses while enhancing water with alkaline pH and copper benefits. The advanced auto-flush feature prolongs RO membrane life, ensuring long-term performance. A UV LED tank keeps water fresh and safe. With 20 LPH purification capacity and genuine free service, this purifier is ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 8 litres Colour Black Dimensions 40L x 25W x 52H cm Reasons to buy Copper and alkaline filters for added health benefits Advanced multi-stage purification with auto-flush Reasons to avoid Higher cost of ownership compared to basic RO models Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its copper-enriched, fresh-tasting water and service coverage. Some feel mixed about installation speed and long-term maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its alkaline and copper benefits, thorough purification, and hassle-free service plan for safe and healthy water.

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard RO+UV water purifier is designed to deliver high-quality purified water with superior safety. Using RO Maxx and UV E-Boiling technology, it removes bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and heavy metals while making water as safe as boiled water. With a free service plan, long cartridge life, and LED indicators for timely alerts, this purifier ensures hassle-free use. Certified by NABL and WQIA, it works with all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal supplies.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 6 litres Colour Not specified Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Reasons to buy Certified purification with 99.99% bacteria and virus reduction Smart LED alerts for user convenience Reasons to avoid Smaller tank size than some alternatives Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its water safety, taste, and certification. Some point out the tank capacity could be larger for big families.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need certified, advanced purification with reliable support and smart alerts for worry-free water safety.

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO Water Purifier combines affordability with multi-stage purification. Its 7-stage system includes RO, UV, UF, carbon, and silver filters to remove contaminants and enhance water taste. The UV disinfection and ultra-filtration ensure safe, mineral-rich water. Free installation and two services in the first year make it easy to maintain. The post-carbon filter improves taste while preventing bacteria regrowth.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 8 litres Colour Not specified Dimensions 29L x 25.6W x 50.5H cm Reasons to buy 7-stage purification with silver protection Free installation and service in year one Reasons to avoid Long-term service may add costs Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Free Service For 2 Years | Filters Included | 7 L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | 2 Year Warranty | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the taste and quality of water. A few feel that after-sales support could be improved.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for affordable yet advanced purification with UV, UF, and RO safety in one purifier.

Loading Suggestions...

The Native by UC Smart RO Water Purifier offers innovation with IoT features and a 2-year filter life. Its 10-stage purification includes UV, copper, alkaline, and mineral enrichment, delivering safe and tasty water. With an in-tank UV light, water stays bacteria-free around the clock. A 2-year unconditional warranty covers filters and parts, reducing ownership costs. It is suitable for all water sources, including borewell and tanker.

Specifications Material Food-grade polypropylene Capacity 8 litres Colour Not specified Dimensions 33.5L x 25.2W x 62.2H cm Reasons to buy 2-year filter life saves costs IoT features and 10-stage purification Reasons to avoid Higher upfront investment Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its filter life and IoT app support. Some feel installation costs in special cases could add up.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want smart features, lower long-term costs, and 24/7 safe, mineral-rich water.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Aquas Neo Water Purifier ensures safe drinking water through RO and UF purification. It enriches water with magnesium and calcium for added health benefits. With 7 purification stages, it effectively removes salts, bacteria, and impurities. The purifier features a 7-litre storage tank and handles TDS up to 2000 ppm. Its water-saving technology reduces wastage, while LED indicators provide real-time updates.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 7 litres Colour Black Dimensions 22.6L x 30W x 52.2H cm Reasons to buy Adds magnesium and calcium for better taste and health Water-saving purification system Reasons to avoid Storage could be small for large families Click Here to Buy Havells Aquas Neo Water Purifier, RO + UF Purification, Vital Magnesium Enriched, 7-stages, 7L Storage, Ideal for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water, Significant water savings, BIS Approved, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design, taste, and water savings. A few mention service scheduling could be faster.

Why choose this product?

Select this for mineral-enriched, healthy water with reduced wastage and trusted Havells quality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Pureit Wave Prime RO Water Purifier offers safe and mineral-enriched water, tested for family safety. It comes with a mineral enhancer cartridge that adds calcium and magnesium. Its SmartSense indicators give alerts before filter expiry. With high-speed purification up to 20 LPH, a 7-litre storage tank, and a long filter life of 6000 litres, it’s a reliable option. Designed with food-grade plastic, it works with borewell, tanker, or tap water.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 7 litres Colour Black Dimensions 27.4L x 32.5W x 38H cm Reasons to buy Mineral enrichment with calcium and magnesium Longer filter life and SmartSense alerts Reasons to avoid Requires specific accessories in some water conditions Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its fast purification and mineral-rich taste. Some feel additional costs may come up during installation.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for reliable purification, mineral health benefits, and longer-lasting filters.

Loading Suggestions...

The AO Smith RO Water Purifier ensures baby-safe water through 8-stage purification and SCMT technology to prevent microbial contamination. Its patented Side Stream RO membrane guarantees thorough filtration. Copper and alkaline mineralisation enhance taste and add health benefits. It comes with one-touch dispensing and instant hot water at three temperature settings, stored in a stainless-steel tank.

Specifications Material Plastic with stainless-steel tank Capacity 10 litres Colour Not specified Dimensions 14.5L x 12.8W x 19H cm Reasons to buy Instant hot water with mineral retention SCMT technology for baby-safe purity Reasons to avoid Bulkier design compared to standard purifiers Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the hot water function and purity. Some note it requires more space in the kitchen.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want premium purification with instant hot water and baby-safe technology.

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Intellon is India’s first adaptive water purifier with an Intelligent Filtration System that adjusts purification based on TDS levels. It uses RO only when necessary, saving minerals and extending filter life. Its 7-stage dynamic purification ensures safe and alkaline water. With no replacement required for up to 2 years and IoT monitoring via the Atomberg Home app, it’s a smart and cost-effective choice.

Specifications Material ABS plastic Capacity 8 litres Colour Not specified Dimensions 28L x 35W x 55.8H cm Reasons to buy Adaptive purification saves minerals and extends filter life IoT app for real-time monitoring and control Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost compared to regular purifiers Click Here to Buy Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its intelligent purification and long filter life. Some mention that app connectivity could improve.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for adaptive purification, 2-year filter life, and app-enabled control for modern homes.

What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification?

RO (Reverse Osmosis) removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and harmful chemicals. UV (Ultraviolet) kills bacteria and viruses using UV light, making water microbiologically safe. UF (Ultrafiltration) filters out larger particles and pathogens without electricity. Many modern purifiers combine these technologies to deliver comprehensive and safe purification.

How does an alkaline or copper filter benefit health?

An alkaline filter enhances water pH, reducing acidity and improving hydration. Copper infusion adds natural antibacterial properties and health benefits like better digestion and improved immunity. These features enrich purified water with extra health benefits, making it more than just safe for consumption.

Can a water purifier work with all water sources?

Yes, most advanced purifiers are designed for multiple water sources such as borewell, tanker, and municipal water. They handle varying TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels. However, checking purifier suitability based on your area’s water TDS helps ensure you choose the right model for effective purification.

Factors to consider before buying the latest water purifiers:

Water Source Quality : Know if your supply is a borewell, tanker, or municipal.

: Know if your supply is a borewell, tanker, or municipal. TDS Levels : Match purifier type (RO, UV, UF) to your area’s TDS levels.

: Match purifier type (RO, UV, UF) to your area’s TDS levels. Purification Technology : Multi-stage purification ensures better safety.

: Multi-stage purification ensures better safety. Storage Capacity : Choose based on family size and daily consumption.

: Choose based on family size and daily consumption. Filter Life & Replacement Cost : Check durability and affordability.

: Check durability and affordability. Service Network : Reliable after-sales service is crucial.

: Reliable after-sales service is crucial. Special Features : Look for alkaline, copper, or smart IoT features if needed.

: Look for alkaline, copper, or smart IoT features if needed. Water-Saving Efficiency : Opt for models with reduced water wastage.

: Opt for models with reduced water wastage. Budget & Warranty: Balance cost with warranty coverage for long-term value.

Top 3 features of the latest water purifiers:

Best water purifier for home Material Purification Method Special features KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier Plastic Alkaline Advanced ROTech, Auto Flush Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier Plastic Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration Energy Saving, LED Indicators Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home Plastic Reverse Osmosis LED Indications, Taste Enhancer Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier Polypropylene plastic Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet 4-in-1 Health Booster, Smart IoT Features Havells Aquas Neo Water Purifier Plastic Activated Carbon, Ultra Filtration Vital Magnesium Enriched, BIS Approved Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF Plastic Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet Mineral Enriched Water, Large Water Storage AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home Plastic Reverse Osmosis Silver Charged Membrane Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Atomberg Intellon Water Purifier Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene RO + UF + UV with Alkaliser TDS-Based Filtration, Smart IoT

Similar articles for you:

Top 10 water purifiers for home that provide clean water for good health: Top recommendation from trusted brands

Top 10 stainless steel tank water purifiers for 2025 that offer safer, cleaner water and outlast plastic alternatives

Top 10 offers on best selling water purifiers with up to 80% off on Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and more in Amazon Sale 2025

Sip safe and make the most of discount on the best water purifiers: Up to 80% off on the latest models from top brands

FAQs on water purifier Which purifier is best for hard water? An RO purifier with TDS control works best for hard water.

Can a purifier run without electricity? UF purifiers work without electricity, unlike RO and UV models.

Is copper-infused water always safe? Yes, in controlled amounts added by certified filters.

Do purifiers need regular servicing? Yes, servicing ensures filter efficiency and water safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.