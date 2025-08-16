Top 10 offers on best selling water purifiers with up to 80% off on Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 08:00 am IST
Amazon sale brings huge discounts on best selling water purifiers, with Aquaguard, Kent, and Pureit models at record low prices. Check out the deals now.
Our Pick
Top Water Purifier Deal
Water Purifier MegaOffer
RO UF Copper Zinc Offer
Pureit RO UV MF Deal
Top Water Purifier Offer
Pureit Wave Prime Deal
Alkaline Copper Purifier
RO UV UF Water Purifier
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Top Water Purifier DealAQUA D PURE Zinc Copper Alkaline Filter, RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank View Details
|
₹4,995
|
|
|
Water Purifier MegaOfferAquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper I Stainless Steel Tank | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
RO UF Copper Zinc OfferHavells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Pureit RO UV MF DealPureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Top Water Purifier OfferAquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Prime DealPureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Alkaline Copper PurifierKENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
RO UV UF Water PurifierLivpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
View More Products