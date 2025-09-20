Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on best water purifiers: Up to 50% off on brands like Aquaguard and Havells
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 04:00 pm IST
This is the perfect moment to upgrade your water quality, protect your family’s health, and invest in long-lasting peace of mind.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,998
|
|
|
Native by Urban Company M1 RO Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | 2-year Unconditional Warranty | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 8L Storage | 4-in-1 Health Booster View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Havells Aquas Lite Water Purifier, UV + UF Purification, Vital Magnesium Enriched, 7-stages, 7L Storage, Ideal for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water, Significant water savings, BIS Approved, Black View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells FAB Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details
|
₹4,996
|
|
|
Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Astor Alkaline Water Purifier with RO+UV Technology | 6.2L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details
|
₹15,470
|
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Enrich Marvel RO+UV+UF 2X | 2 Year Filter Life | With Mega Sediment Filter | Copper Technology | 10 Stage Purification | >40% Water Recovery | Suitable for all Water Sources | 6L storage View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 40% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bang for buckPureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
