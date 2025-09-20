Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on best water purifiers: Up to 50% off on brands like Aquaguard and Havells

Bharat Sharma
Sept 20, 2025 04:00 pm IST

This is the perfect moment to upgrade your water quality, protect your family’s health, and invest in long-lasting peace of mind.

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,998

Native by Urban Company M1 RO Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | 2-year Unconditional Warranty | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 8L Storage | 4-in-1 Health Booster View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

Havells Aquas Lite Water Purifier, UV + UF Purification, Vital Magnesium Enriched, 7-stages, 7L Storage, Ideal for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water, Significant water savings, BIS Approved, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Havells FAB Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,996

Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,998

Native by Urban Company M1 RO Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | 2-year Unconditional Warranty | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 8L Storage | 4-in-1 Health Booster View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Aquaguard Nexen RO+UV+Active Copper Water Purifier | 2 Year Filter Life with Comprehensive Warranty | With Mega Sediment Filter | Save over 18,000 on Filters | With Removable Drip-Tray View Details checkDetails

₹15,507

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

Aquaguard Astor Alkaline Water Purifier with RO+UV Technology | 6.2L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details checkDetails

₹15,470

Havells FAB Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water View Details checkDetails

₹12,330

Aquaguard Enrich Marvel RO+UV+UF 2X | 2 Year Filter Life | With Mega Sediment Filter | Copper Technology | 10 Stage Purification | >40% Water Recovery | Suitable for all Water Sources | 6L storage View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 40% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

Havells Aquas Lite Water Purifier, UV + UF Purification, Vital Magnesium Enriched, 7-stages, 7L Storage, Ideal for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water, Significant water savings, BIS Approved, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Havells FAB Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,996

Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Drinking water you can trust shouldn’t be a luxury, especially with the Amazon Great Indian Festival rolling out tempting pre-deals on water purifiers. Walk through any kitchen today and you’ll find families with diverse needs, from borewell to municipal, large tanks to compact corner models, must-have copper and alkaline, or a strong focus on TDS and mineral retention. This season, brands are battling it out to deliver more than just clean water; they’re promising better taste, smarter savings, easier service and long-term health confidence. Each of these featured purifiers, be it from Havells, Pureit, Atomberg, Aquaguard, or Native by Urban Company, has something different to offer. Some slash maintenance costs or make water softer for sensitive kids, while others crank up water savings so you use every drop. With Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers, this is the year to say goodbye to old worries and make pure, safe water a daily standard.

Pure savings, pure water: Grab top water purifiers at unbeatable festival prices
Pure savings, pure water: Grab top water purifiers at unbeatable festival prices

The Livpure GLO PRO++ brings safe, great-tasting water straight to your kitchen, no matter your source - be it borewell, tanker, or municipal. With generous storage and free installation, it takes the hassle out of healthy living. Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers mean you’re getting real peace of mind, modern design, and long-term savings for your family. This is everyday convenience, smart protection, and fresh confidence in every sip.

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier makes worries about water quality a thing of the past. Designed for Indian homes, it delivers truly pure, great-tasting water, no matter if it’s from a borewell, tanker, or tap. Enjoy hassle-free ownership with KENT’s free service plan, which means fast installation and ongoing support just a call or click away. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers, now’s the smartest moment to invest in health, convenience, and complete peace of mind.

Native by Urban Company’s M1 RO Water Purifier is for anyone who wants pure water without constant upkeep. Enjoy two years with zero service calls or maintenance hassles, plus a full warranty that covers everything. With Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers, it’s now affordable to bring home advanced purification, copper and alkaline benefits, and stress-free installation, all with a taste improvement you’ll notice immediately. Give your family the health boost and convenience they deserve, minus the usual headaches.

Aquaguard Nexen RO+UV+Active Copper isn’t just about filtration, it’s about making every glass a little safer and more convenient. With a two-year filter life and a comprehensive warranty, you’re saving big on maintenance, plus the mega sediment filter means fewer surprises down the line. Removable drip-tray adds to the practicality for busy kitchens. Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers make this trusted name an easy choice for families who want reliability, great taste, and true peace of mind.

Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X is designed for homes that won’t compromise on water safety or taste. With its advanced purification, this water purifier removes 30 times more impurities than local brands, giving you real peace of mind. The free service plan and India’s widest support network take away all the hassle, letting you focus on enjoying crisp, mineral-rich water every day. Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers make it easy to invest in quality and reliability for your family.

Havells Aquas Lite makes clean, healthy water effortless for the whole family. Its UV+UF tech quietly takes care of bacteria and lingering particles, ensuring every glass tastes pure. That magnesium-enriched cartridge adds a little wellness boost most other purifiers skip, making the water not just safer but actually better for you. With 7 litres of storage, there’s always plenty. It’s easy to use, smartly designed, and works for any water source, without wasting much in the process. No jargon, no fuss, just fresh water every day.

Havells FAB Water Purifier is a practical pick for Indian families looking to make daily hydration safer and simpler. With its mix of UV and Revitalizer tech, every glass feels cleaner and even tastes better—no more worrying about TDS or hidden nasties. The smart alerts keep you in the loop, so you never have to guess about filter health or tank water levels. Its compact corner-friendly design fits neatly wherever you need. With Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers and trusted Havells engineering, this model lets you enjoy peace of mind, healthy water, and energy savings, without the fuss.

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier is all about smart, everyday hydration with a healthy edge. Its blend of RO, UV, UF, copper, and Bio-Alkaline tech means every glass tastes fresh and is packed with the kind of minerals your body loves. With a roomy 12L tank and TDS control, it works for any water source - borewell, tanker, or tap - so families never fall short. Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers make this upgrade seriously affordable. With high-speed purification and flexible installation, it’s one less thing to worry about at home.

Atomberg Intellon is for families who want cleaner water and complete control without the usual water purifier fuss. This truly adaptive purifier automatically senses your source water’s TDS and picks the best filtration, using RO only when it’s needed, to keep minerals in and costs down. With four smart modes and IoT features, you check and tweak every detail right from your phone. Zero cost for two full years, no AMC drama, and consistent water quality make this a standout in Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers. Makes healthy, worry-free hydration finally feel modern.

Pureit Revito Prime is for households that want health, convenience, and real-world water savings. Its 7-stage purification, mineral enrichment, and in-tank UV work quietly behind the scenes, so every glass is safe, tasty, and clean, whether you get water from borewell, tanker, or the tap. DURAViva tech and smart indicators mean you never worry about filter life or hidden impurities. That 8-litre capacity and 70% less water waste are a win for big families and eco-conscious buyers alike. With Amazon Great Indian Festival pre-deals on water purifiers, it’s an upgrade that feels smart from day one.

  • Which water purifier type works for all sources?

    Look for multi-stage models combining RO, UV, and UF, these handle borewell, tanker, and municipal water easily.

  • How important is TDS control in a purifier?

    TDS control helps maintain healthy minerals, making water safer and improving taste, especially for varying sources or hard water.

  • Do modern purifiers save water?

    Yes, many new purifiers like Pureit Revito Prime are designed to reduce water wastage by up to 70%.

  • What maintenance costs can I expect?

    Some brands now offer zero maintenance cost for up to two years or include free service plans for peace of mind.

  • Are copper and alkaline features necessary?

    Copper and alkaline enhancements can boost health and taste, but core purification quality is always most crucial for safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

