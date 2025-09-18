Flipkart Big Billion Days vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone deals you can’t miss

India’s e-commerce platforms are preparing for their largest festive sales of the year. Flipkart will host its Big Billion Days sale starting September 23, while Amazon will roll out the Great Indian Festival on the same date. Both events are expected to attract tech shoppers, with special attention on iPhone deals. While the newly launched iPhone 17 series will be available, discounts will focus on older models. Find out top iPhone deals and offers this festive season on Flipkart and Amazon before prices rise.(AFP)

iPhone 17 Series Launch, Older Models on Discount

Amazon and Flipkart have listed the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air for sale. However, these devices will not see price cuts due to their recent launch. Shoppers looking for savings will find value in the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14, which are being offered at reduced prices. Even the iPhone 13 remains an option for buyers seeking a more affordable entry into Apple’s ecosystem.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Highlights

Flipkart is promoting the iPhone 16 series as a key attraction of the upcoming sale. The base iPhone 16, initially priced at Rs. 79,900 and recently selling for Rs. 69,990, will drop to Rs. 51,999 during the sale. Additional bank offers and exchange programs can further reduce the effective price. Premium models also see steep cuts: the iPhone 16 Pro, originally priced arRs 1,19,900, may sell for Rs. 69,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, initially Rs. 1,44,900, could be priced at Rs. 89,999. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get an early access starting September 22. Details on iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 discounts are expected to follow.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals

Amazon is competing with aggressive pricing for the iPhone lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro could drop to Rs. 57,105 after combining credit card and exchange offers, undercutting Flipkart’s announced price. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will match Flipkart at Rs. 89,999. Amazon has yet to reveal iPhone 15 pricing, but early indications suggest it could offer a more competitive deal than Flipkart’s iPhone 16 offers.

Both platforms are targeting the festive shopping surge with strong deals and offers, especially for buyers willing to explore older iPhone models at reduced prices. For shoppers ready to upgrade or want to any fo these iPhones, these sales could offer you great savings.