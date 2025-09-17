Price drop on Sony soundbars! Grab up to 40% discount on top speakers on Amazon today

Upgrade your home audio experience with Sony’s top-tier soundbars, now available at incredible discounts on Amazon! Renowned for their crystal-clear sound, deep bass, and sleek designs, Sony soundbars transform your living room into a cinematic audio haven. Massive price drop on Sony soundbars and speakers. Shop today

From immersive movie nights to crystal-clear music streaming, these speakers elevate every sound experience. And now, with prices slashed by up to 40%, getting premium audio has never been more affordable. Choose from a range of models designed to suit different room sizes, aesthetics, and audio preferences.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer and bring home exceptional sound clarity, stylish design, and superior performance, all at a fraction of the original price. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your audio system today!

The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar brings the full home theatre experience to your living room with powerful surround sound and deep bass. Its wireless subwoofer and rear speakers make every movie, game, or music session more engaging, letting dialogue come through clearly and bass hit just right.

Control it easily via your phone, and enjoy cinema-style audio without complex setups. With 41% off during the early deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival, this Sony soundbar delivers entertainment value and high-quality sound at a fraction of the price.

Specifications Audio Format Dolby Atmos / DTSX Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical Speakers Included Wireless subwoofer + rear speakers Control HEC App for volume and setup Mounting Type Table mount Click Here to Buy Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control)

The Sony HT-A3000 soundbar turns any room into a home theatre with rich surround sound and deep, clear bass. Its 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and built-in dual subwoofers make movies, music, and games more engaging, while dialogue stays crisp and natural. With easy setup and optional rear speakers, you can tailor your experience without clutter.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals, get 32% off and bring home this Sony speaker to enjoy high-quality audio and cinematic sound at a great value.

Specifications Audio Technology 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical, USB Speakers Included Built-in dual subwoofer Audio Features Hi-Res Audio, 360 Reality Audio, Bravia Acoustic Center Sync Mounting Type Tabletop mount Click Here to Buy Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(DTS:X,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black

The Sony HT-S500RF brings cinematic audio to your home with true 5.1 surround sound powered by a 1000W output. Its rear speakers and 18cm subwoofer deliver punchy bass and clear dialogue, making movies, music, and shows more engaging.

Easy connectivity through Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, or optical ports keeps your setup simple, while the front tweeters add crisp highs for balanced sound. With 20% off during the Amazon Sale, this Sony speaker combines robust performance and affordability for home entertainment.

Specifications Audio Format Dolby Digital, 5.1 channel surround Power Output 1000W Speakers Included Soundbar, subwoofer, two rear speakers Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Special Features Front tweeters, designed for Indian homes Click Here to Buy Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback)

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 delivers rich 5.1.2 surround sound that fills your room with clear dialogue, booming bass, and overhead effects from its up-firing speakers. Its wireless subwoofer keeps setup simple, while Voice Zoom 3 ensures commentary and conversations are always audible.

Even regular stereo content feels expansive with the Sound Upmixer. With 31% off during the Amazon Sale, this best Sony soundbar offers a complete home theatre experience, making movies, music, and sports more engaging for your family.

Specifications Audio Channels 5.1 (3.1.2) surround with up-firing speakers Audio Format Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Speakers Included Soundbar + wireless subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Mounting Type Wall mount Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC.

The Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar brings movies, music, and shows to life with clear dialogue and rich bass from its wireless subwoofer. Its S-Force PRO Front Surround and Dolby Digital deliver room-filling sound that makes every scene engaging. Easy connectivity through HDMI, optical, or Bluetooth keeps setup simple, and the compact remote makes control effortless.

With 19% off during the Amazon deals, this Sony speaker provides high-quality audio and a cinematic experience at a great value, perfect for everyday home entertainment.

Specifications Audio Channels 2.1ch surround Audio Format Dolby Digital, S-Force PRO Front Surround Speakers Included Soundbar + wireless subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Power Output 330W Click Here to Buy

The Sony Bravia HT-S60 brings powerful 5.1 surround sound and booming 1000W output into your living room, making movies, music, and games come alive. Its wireless rear speakers and subwoofer deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and clear dialogue with Voice Zoom 3. Easy setup through the BRAVIA Connect app lets you control sound effortlessly.

With 23% off during the Amazon Sale, this best Sony soundbar offers a complete home theatre experience, combining energy, clarity, and convenience for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Audio Channels 5.1 surround sound Audio Format Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Speakers Included Soundbar + wireless subwoofer + rear speakers Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Mounting Type Wall mount Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60) Real 5.1ch 1000W,Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar Home Theatre with Powerful subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARC

The Sony HT-A8000 brings cinema-style sound into your home with 495W output and precise room-filling audio. Its 11 speaker units and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping create layered sound, while Sound Field Optimisation adjusts audio to your space for natural clarity. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced support ensure every movie, music, or show feels detailed and dynamic.

With 22% off during the Amazon Sale, this best Sony soundbar, combining powerful audio, effortless control via the Bravia Connect app, and premium home theatre performance.

Specifications Audio Output 495W maximum Audio Technology 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced Speakers Included 11 integrated speaker units Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC Control Bravia Connect App for unified system management Click Here to Buy Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black

The Sony HT-S20R brings true 5.1 surround sound into your living room, delivering dynamic movies, music, and shows with clear dialogue and deep bass. Its compact rear speakers and subwoofer create a cinematic experience without clutter, while Bluetooth and USB playback make connecting devices effortless.

With 25% off during the Amazon deals, this best Sony soundbar combines powerful 400W output, easy setup, and versatile connectivity, giving you an engaging home theatre experience at an accessible price.

Specifications Audio Channels Real 5.1 surround sound Audio Format Dolby Digital Speakers Included Soundbar + subwoofer + compact rear speakers Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical Power Output 400W Click Here to Buy Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

The Sony HT-S40R delivers 5.1 surround sound with a total output of 600W, turning your living room into a home theatre. Its wireless rear speakers and subwoofer provide deep bass and clear dialogue, all without tangled wires. Easily connect via Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, or optical ports, and switch between sound modes to suit movies, music, or shows.

With 23% off during the Amazon Sale, this Sony soundbar offers powerful, room-filling audio, simple setup, and versatile performance for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications Audio Channels Real 5.1 surround sound Audio Format Dolby Digital Speakers Included Soundbar + subwoofer + wireless rear speakers Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Power Output 600W Click Here to Buy Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)

FAQs on Sony soundbars What makes Sony soundbars different from regular speakers? Sony soundbars deliver immersive, high-quality audio with deep bass, clear dialogue, and sleek designs that enhance any home entertainment setup.

Can Sony soundbars connect to TVs wirelessly? Yes, many Sony soundbars support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing easy wireless connection to TVs, smartphones, and other devices.

Do Sony soundbars come with subwoofers? Some models include built-in or separate subwoofers for richer bass, while others focus on compact, all-in-one setups.

Can I use a Sony soundbar for gaming? Yes! With low-latency modes and powerful sound output, Sony soundbars enhance gaming experiences with clear audio cues.

Are Sony soundbars easy to install? Most models are plug-and-play with simple setup instructions, wall-mount options, and remote or app-based controls.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.