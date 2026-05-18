Stop paying too much for prints: These top 7 all-in-one Wi-Fi printers offer better value

A printer stops being “cheap” the moment ink costs pile up, paper jams become routine, or WiFi setup turns into a weekly problem. That is why buyers today are paying more attention to running cost, refill system, print speed, and duplex support instead of just looking at the price tag. These seven top all-in-one Wi-Fi printers offer faster, better printing at a low cost. (Unsplash) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less For students, remote workers, small businesses, and home offices, an all-in-one WiFi printer now handles more than printing. Scanning documents, copying ID cards, printing from phones, and managing bulk pages without cables have become basic requirements. The good part is that there are several options in India that balance print quality, wireless support, and operating cost without crossing into enterprise pricing. Here are seven all-in-one WiFi printers worth considering right now.

The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw remains a practical choice for users who mostly print text documents. It combines print, scan, and copy functions in a compact body, making it suitable for homes, tuition centres, and small offices. It supports USB and WiFi connectivity, allowing users to print directly from laptops and smartphones without relying on wired setups. The printer delivers speeds of up to 21 pages per minute and uses HP’s 88A toner cartridge with an estimated yield of around 700 pages. The 150-sheet input tray is enough for regular workloads, while support for A4, A5, A6, envelopes, and postcards adds flexibility. Since this is a monochrome laser printer, it makes more sense for invoices, assignments, reports, and official paperwork rather than colour-heavy work. Why Consider It Fast monochrome printing

Compact footprint

Wireless printing support

Suitable for frequent document printing

2. HP Laser MFP 1188fnw Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If your work involves scanning multiple pages regularly, the HP Laser MFP 1188fnw adds an automatic document feeder (ADF), which saves time during bulk scanning and copying. The printer offers print, copy, and scan functions alongside WiFi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. It prints at up to 21ppm and includes a 40-sheet ADF for handling multipage documents. HP ships it with a toner cartridge capable of printing up to 1,500 pages, which helps lower refill frequency. The printer also includes a two-line LCD display and a detailed control panel for easier navigation. This all-in-one printer fits well in small offices where paperwork volume is moderate but consistent. Why consider it Built-in ADF for scanning

Ethernet and wireless support

Better toner yield than entry-level models

Useful for office paperwork

Brother has built a strong reputation in the laser printer space, and the DCPL2640DW reflects that approach. It focuses on speed, duplex printing, and broader operating system compatibility. This printer handles print, scan, and copy functions while offering automatic double-sided printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 34ppm, which is among the fastest in this segment. The inclusion of a 50-sheet ADF and 250-sheet paper tray makes it suitable for users with heavy monthly print requirements. It also supports Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. For users printing large volumes of black-and-white documents every week, this printer offers lower intervention and faster output. Why consider it High print speed

Auto duplex printing

Large paper tray capacity

Works across multiple platforms

Most printers on this list focus on monochrome output, but the Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW targets users who need colour printing for presentations, charts, brochures, or marketing material. The printer supports print, scan, and copy functions and includes WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB connectivity. It delivers print speeds of up to 21ppm and supports multiple media formats, including envelopes, cardstock, and transparencies. Canon also includes support for cyan, magenta, yellow, and black toner cartridges, enabling full colour output for business documents and design work. This printer makes more sense for offices, agencies, or users who frequently print colour material instead of basic documents alone. Why consider it Colour laser printing

WiFi Direct support

Handles different paper types

Suitable for presentations and graphics

The HP Smart Tank 589 focuses on lowering long-term printing costs through its refillable ink tank system. Unlike cartridge-based printers, ink tank models are designed for users who print regularly and want a cheaper cost per page. It supports printing, scanning, and copying while offering WiFi and USB connectivity. HP claims print speeds of up to 30ppm for monochrome and 24ppm for colour output. The printer also includes guided buttons and link indicators, which simplify maintenance for first-time users. A 100-sheet input tray keeps everyday workloads manageable without frequent paper refills. For students, home offices, and small businesses printing both colour and monochrome pages regularly, this model offers a balanced setup. Why consider it Lower running cost

Colour and monochrome support

Wireless mobile printing

Easy refill management

The Brother DCPT730DW combines ink tank efficiency with automatic duplex printing, something many budget printers skip. It supports print, scan, and copy functions while delivering colour print speeds of up to 15.5ppm and monochrome speeds of up to 16ppm. The printer also consumes relatively low power, making it suitable for users who keep printers active throughout the day. Automatic doublesided printing helps reduce paper usage over time, especially in office environments handling reports, notes, or study material. Its feature set makes it useful for both home and business users looking for lower operational costs without sacrificing daily usability. Why consider it Duplex printing support

Lower energy consumption

Refillable ink tank system

Good fit for daily workloads

Among the printers listed here, the Brother DCPT820DW is one of the more feature-focused options for high-volume users. It supports wireless printing, automatic duplex printing, and direct mobile printing from smartphones and tablets. The printer offers print speeds of up to 30ppm for monochrome pages and 26ppm for colour output. Brother also includes a transparent refill tank design, making ink level monitoring easier. The adjustable 150-sheet paper tray and manual feed slot allow users to print on multiple paper types and sizes without much hassle. For users handling large print volumes every month, this model balances refill efficiency, wireless convenience, and paper management well. Why consider it Fast print speeds

Auto duplex support

Mobile printing features

Designed for heavy workloads Which Type of Printer Should You Buy? Laser printers work better for bulk text documents and have lower maintenance.

Ink tank printers make more sense if you print colour pages often and want lower refill costs.

ADF support matters if you scan or copy multipage documents regularly.

Duplex printing helps save paper in the long run.

WiFi Direct and mobile printing are useful if you mostly print from phones or tablets. The right choice depends less on brand names and more on how much you print every month. Buying a cheaper printer with expensive refills usually costs more over time than investing in a model with lower running costs from the start.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.