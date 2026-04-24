Stop switching apps: You can now recharge your Jio or Airtel plan while chatting on WhatsApp
But there's a catch. This feature is being rolled out for prepaid users only.
Recharging your mobile numbers is about to get a whole lot easier in India as WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users do just that while chatting with their friends and family members. This new feature aims to consolidate important day-to-day transactions, such as recharging mobile numbers and purchasing metro tickets, in one place. It’s also an attempt to get more people to use its payments interface, WhatsApp Pay, which competes with the likes of Google Pay and PhonePe in the country.
So what exactly is happening?
The Meta-owned messaging app has announced that it is partnering with fintech firm PayU to enable a feature that lets users recharge their mobile numbers without leaving the application. Mobile phone users can recharge their mobile numbers from major telecom operators in the country, that is, Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea, using this feature. This means mobile phone users will not have to visit telecom operator specific websites or access their apps to recharge their mobile numbers.
But there’s a caveat. As of now, this feature is available to prepaid users only. Postpaid users will have to visit the telecom operators’ website or app to pay their monthly bill.
Access and availability
As far as availability goes, WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature to its users, on both Android and iOS-based devices, in India in a phased manner. Once this feature becomes available, it will be accessible in the Payments section in the app, which can be accessed through the Rupee sign that sits next to the Camera icon in the Chats tab. This payments section also houses ticket booking menu for various metros across the country, including Delhi Metro, Mumbai Metro, and Namma Metro (Bengaluru) to name a few.
How to recharge your mobile number using WhatsApp
Here’s a step-by-step guide to recharge your mobile number using WhatsApp:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step guide to recharge your mobile number using WhatsApp:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap the Rupee icon on the top right corner in the Chats tab.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap the Rupee icon on the top right corner in the Chats tab.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Select Mobile Prepaid Recharge icon.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Select Mobile Prepaid Recharge icon.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Type in your mobile number or select a contact whose phone number you want to recharge.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Type in your mobile number or select a contact whose phone number you want to recharge.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Select the telecom service provider.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Select the telecom service provider.{{/usCountry}}
Step 5: Select your preferred recharge plan.{{/usCountry}}
Step 5: Select your preferred recharge plan.{{/usCountry}}
Step 6: Select your preferred payment mode.{{/usCountry}}
Step 6: Select your preferred payment mode.{{/usCountry}}
Step 7: Make the payment.{{/usCountry}}
Step 7: Make the payment.{{/usCountry}}