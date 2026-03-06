Summer is almost here: Appliances that will make life easier in the heat

Summer of 2026 is on the horizon in India, with many North Indian states like Delhi and Rajasthan already experiencing temperatures above 35 degree celcius. Everyone is sweating, and this is the time to bring some electronics into our lives to make things a little simpler. Summer usually means more laundry because clothes get dirty quickly due to sweat. You also end up craving cold food and drinks more often, and of course you need ways to keep yourself cool. An air fryer can help you cut down on calorie to achieve that beach-ready body. By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure Keeping that in mind, here are a few products I am looking forward to getting this summer season. I think these should come in handy for many people. Give this a read and check if there is something you might need to combat the brutal summer heat.

Bosch has been making high quality products for the Indian market, and the brand is known for its German engineering. This particular model also focuses on power savings and carries a 5 star rating. It features a 700 RPM motor, a dual lint filter, and a 5 fin pulsator along with a Vario drum. As mentioned, the capacity is 7kg. It also offers multiple modes such as quick wash, which can be useful when your clothes are only lightly soiled with sweat. If you are someone who sweats a lot and ends up changing clothes frequently during summer, having a washing machine becomes extremely helpful. This Bosch model looks like a good deal at its current price of under ₹20,000 with card offers. It has a simple design and useful quality of life features such as a soft close lid and a tempered glass lid that helps avoid scratches and improves durability.

Specifications Capacity 7kg Type Top load fully automatic Energy rating 5 star Motor speed 700 RPM Pulsator 5 fin pulsator Drum Vario drum Dual lint filter Tempered glass lid with soft close Reasons to buy Reliable German build quality Energy efficient 5 star rating Quick wash mode for lightly soiled clothes Reason to avoid Premium pricing may push buyers away

This machine has a 4.3 star rating across 576 ratings. Buyers claim that clothes do not get tangled or crushed, and that the cleaning performance is good compared to other machines they had previously used. However, some users also mention that the drum is slightly on the smaller side. Why choose this product? If you are looking for top notch build quality, do not want to spend over ₹20,000, and want a washing machine around the 7kg mark, this one should be worth considering.

2. Sujata 900W Mixer Grinder with Juicer Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sujata has been making quality juicer mixer grinders for a long time. During summer, it goes without saying that you would want cold juices throughout the day to stay hydrated, especially after stepping out in the hot sun or returning from work. Imagine coming home to a cold glass of orange juice waiting for you. This model comes with three jars. There is a blender jar with a capacity of 1750 ml, a dry and wet grinding jar with a capacity of 1000 ml, and a chutney grinder jar with a capacity of 400 ml. The highlight here is the juicer attachment, which comes with a honeycomb filter designed to give you better juice yield and smoother juice. That means you can prepare juices quickly whenever you want.

Specifications Power 900W motor Blender jar 1750 ml Dry and wet grinding jar 1000 ml Chutney jar 400 ml Stainless steel blades Reasons to buy Powerful motor suitable for juicing and grinding Honeycomb filter for smoother juice and better yield Multiple jars for kitchen use Durable blades and reliable brand reputation Reason to avoid Can waste slightly more pulp with some fruits like oranges

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Customers on Flipkart have largely positive things to say about this product. It has consistently received a 4.5 star rating across more than 9,000 ratings from verified buyers. Buyers mention that the blades are of high quality and that the product offers good value for money. Some users have noted that it can result in slightly higher pulp wastage with fruits like oranges, which is something worth keeping in mind. Why buy this product? Sujata is known for making quality and reliable small appliances, and this specifc model comes with a versatile setup, good customer feedback, and good basics.

You might wonder why an air fryer has been included in a summer appliances article. The idea is simple. Many people set fitness goals during summer and try to eat healthier, and an air fryer can help reduce calorie intake because it requires much less oil compared to deep frying. This model from Bosch is a natural recommendation based on our research and previous experience with similar products. It can produce really crispy fries and other snacks that traditionally require a lot of oil. The air fryer has a 4 litre capacity and comes with various preset programmes designed for different types of food.

Specifications Capacity 4 litres Touchscreen control panel Multiple preset cooking programmes Reasons to buy Helps reduce oil consumption and calories Preset modes make cooking easier Crisp cooking results for snacks like fries Minimal design that fits well in modern kitchens Strong user ratings Reason to avoid Slightly expensive compared to some competitors

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers on Flipkart have given it a 4.7 star rating across 26 verified ratings. Many users appreciate the performance and the minimal design, which will not look out of place in most kitchens. Why buy this product? Yes, it is slightly on the premium side at about ₹6,700, and you will be paying more compared to some alternatives, but it delivers on a premium experience and has nifty features like the touchscreen controls that make it easy to operate.

This 1.5 ton split AC from Haier stands out because of its distinctive front design. It comes with a 5 star energy rating and is equipped with a 7 in 1 Intelli Convertible feature that allows you to adjust cooling capacity depending on your needs. The company claims that it can cool a room even when outdoor temperatures reach as high as 54°C. The AC also includes corrosion resistance features with a new plastic grill and aluminium coating to improve durability. It is powered by a twin inverter system that helps with efficient cooling and power savings. The unit comes with a copper compressor and includes a dark mode feature that allows you to turn off the temperature display light so that it does not distract you in dark conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy rating 5 star Convertible cooling 7 in 1 Intelli Convertible Compressor Twin inverter copper compressor Cooling capability Up to 54°C outdoor temperature claim Anti corrosion coating Dark mode Reasons to buy Strong cooling performance even in extreme heat Energy efficient 5 star rating Quiet indoor and outdoor operation Good buyer ratings and feedback Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi or app based control Installation experience may vary depending on location