Swinging into action! Fortnite and Spider-Man collaboration on the horizon?

A recent Fortnite leak has claimed that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will do a collaboration with Marvel’s Spider-Man. Fortnite holds a hefty list of crossover with pop culture titles that go far beyond gaming. Among several crossovers, Epic Games has noticed a particularly successful collaboration between Fortnite and Marvel.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 collaboration with Marvel's Spider-Man. (Image Credit: Marvel.)

A very recent example is the “Find the Force” event, which offered players a chance to unlock Star Wars rewards, and cosmetics based on the fan favourite characters such as Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and the infamous Darth Maul. Fortnite’s recent collaboration with other franchises like, One Piece and Attack on Titan have proven to be popular with gamers, and it will be interesting to see how the creative battle royale integrates Spider-Man (probably Miles Morale’s Spider-Man) into its gameplay in the forthcoming season.

A recent leak from the notorious Twitter leaker, HYPEX, who also leaked the Attack on Titan update, has revealed that the goofy battle royale, Fortnite, will be collaborating with Marvel’s Spider-Man in Chapter 4 Season 3. The leak claims that the collab will likely involve the African-American kid Miles Morales's version of Spider-Man, who is the leading character for the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The Redditor also disclosed that Epic Games is currently churning out various ideas for collaboration items, cosmetics, mythic weapons, pickaxes, backblings, emotes, and more. The Spider-Man update will also feature two skins called “Hero & Menance Universal.” This latest speculation has sparked a fire of excitement among Fortnite and Spider-Man fans alike, who eagerly await the forthcoming season to get their hands on those lucrative cosmetics and items.

However, the leak did not reveal anything about the character, but the timing of the leak leads to speculation that it may be something related to the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The new Miles Morales Spider-Man movie is set to release on big screens on June 2, 2023, while the ongoing Fortnite Season will conclude on June, 9.

The latest Fortnite leak has sparked a lot of buzz among fans. The potential for the Fortnite X Spider-Man is huge. Miles’ costume is very intriguing and lucrative than any other Spider-Man and is a very charismatic character. Many are also speculating that the “Menace Universal” skin will feature Spider-Man 2099.

