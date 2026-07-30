The Million-Dollar Talent Wars for 20-Something Math Geniuses

There has never been a better time to be a math nerd.

New college graduates and Ph.D.s are now securing million-dollar pay deals from elite trading firms seeking to secure the best and brightest amid fierce competition from artificial-intelligence companies.

So-called quant firms, which use sophisticated mathematical models to come up with trades, have for years wooed top young talent with lucrative compensation that big banks struggle to match. Now, the AI boom is pushing those numbers even higher.

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Optiver employees on the trading floor at the company's Sydney office last year.

He preferred quant to other industries because it allowed him to see the results of his research more quickly. Lai also said pay packages were higher than what he could earn elsewhere and, after the nature of the work, compensation was the next most important factor.

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About a third of his Ph.D. lab mates ultimately went into quant, with roughly an equal share going into tech, he said.

“Outstanding people are in more demand than they’ve ever been, and that does create competitive pressure on wages,” said Charlie Whitmer, Optiver’s U.S. chief operating officer. “As competition increases for outstanding people, prices naturally rise.”

To be sure, top firms typically anchor standard entry-level packages between $350,000 and $500,000—but higher pay isn’t uncommon, and even the lowest salaries rise quickly. A few years into the job, clearing the million-dollar mark is routine.

The current hiring climate is akin to bidding wars for professional athletes, according to Kevin Cassata, founder of Karbon Agency, an executive-search firm specializing in quantitative finance.

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To keep star summer interns from hitting the open market, portfolio managers will bypass standard pay bands and offer astronomical premiums to lock them down early.

“They happen to intern for a highly successful person on a highly profitable desk who wants to take them off the market,” Cassata said. “They’ll just say, ‘OK, here’s your return offer—it’s $700,000.’”

On rare occasions, Cassata said, he has seen entry-level offers hit $1.5 million.

When Daniel Wu graduated from Stanford with a degree in computer science in 2021, he interviewed at AI labs before eventually joining a quant firm as a researcher.

“Comp was a big factor,” he said. “At the time, quant firms were making the most competitive offer financially.”

Now, Wu thinks that has changed. Most of his peers are now opting for offers from the likes of Anthropic or OpenAI, drawn in by the prospect of shaping the hottest new technology.

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As competition heats up, trading firms are trying to get a handle on young talent sooner.

Optiver is expanding its summer internship programs, which currently supply 70% of its graduate hires. It eventually plans to fill all of its entry-level roles this way. By evaluating students on the job, the firm can lock down top prospects with full-time offers a year or more before they graduate.

Laura Zhang first learned about quantitative-trading firms at a high-school math competition sponsored by one of the companies, where representatives were handing out branded water bottles and T-shirts. At her summer math camp, the traders were back, leading activities and giving talks.

Now studying math and computer science at MIT, Zhang said she was most interested in working in quant after graduating—having watched those same firms compete to hire her and her classmates. The firms have visited campuses and even flown students out to their offices for early-career programs to shadow employees.

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“You get to really experience it firsthand,” Zhang said. “Not a lot of other industries do that.”

To win over this hyperintellectual crowd, firms lean in to their nerdy culture. Optiver sponsors chess grandmasters and hosts an annual tournament, while rival firm Qube Research & Technologies runs an intracompany Rubik’s Cube competition.

But the riches on offer risk diverting talent from other math-intensive fields.

At Oxford University’s Mathematical Institute, a majority of incoming doctoral students begin their tenure with ambitions to become top academics. But summer internships at quantitative-trading firms that routinely offer students more than $30,000 a month tend to alter those trajectories.

“Once they have a taste of what it means to work for these firms and the amount of money they could be making, the majority of them would rather go into industry,” said Alvaro Cartea, an Oxford University math professor and director of the Oxford-Man Institute, who oversees math doctoral students.

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His students who go into quant typically earn between the equivalent of $300,000 and $1 million. Those with skills in large language modeling get offers at the higher end of the scale, he said.

“All I’m saying is that temptation is extremely strong,” said Cartea.

Write to Julia Amann at julia.amann@wsj.com