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The top budget TVs that actually make Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos worth it

Planning to buy a new TV this Prime Day? I found budget options with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos that are worth checking out.

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 04:00 PM IST
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Buying a new TV isn't difficult because there are too few options. It's difficult because there are too many. During Amazon Prime Day, almost every brand claims to offer cinema-like picture and sound, but the real difference lies in the display technology, software experience and audio support. If my budget is limited, I would rather spend on a TV that delivers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos than pay extra for features I may never use. Here are six TVs that stand out during the Prime Day sale if you're looking for better picture quality, immersive sound and good value.

Prime Day makes this the right time to buy a budget TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. (AI Generated)
Prime Day makes this the right time to buy a budget TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. (AI Generated)
By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

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If I want a larger screen without stretching my budget too much, the Hisense 50E7Q is worth considering. It features a 50-inch 4K QLED panel that delivers improved colour reproduction and contrast compared to standard LED TVs. Dolby Vision helps support content that displays better dynamic range, while Dolby Atmos adds a more immersive sound experience. The TV also comes with popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video, making it easy to start watching without additional setup. It suits users who want a bigger display for movies, sports and OTT content.

Specifications

Screen Size
50 Inches
Display Technology
QLED (4K Ultra HD)
Supported HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10
Audio Output
20 Watts with Dolby Atmos
Smart Platform
Google TV / VIDAA OS (Region dependent)
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy

Sharp 4K display

Accurate QLED colors

Rich spatial sound

Reasons to Avoid

Basic plastic stand

Average side angles

Limited system storage

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For smaller living rooms or bedrooms, I would look at the Philips 43-inch QLED Google TV. The 4K QLED display produces clear visuals, while the built-in 30W speaker system supports Dolby Atmos for improved audio. Google TV brings together streaming apps, personalised recommendations and Google Assistant in one interface. If I mostly watch web series, movies and YouTube, this TV offers a balanced mix of display quality, smart features and ease of use.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Display Technology
QLED (4K Ultra HD)
Supported HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Audio Output
30 Watts with Dolby Atmos
Smart Platform
Google TV
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy

Vivid color contrast

Punchy 30W audio

Clean Google interface

Reasons to Avoid

Reflective screen surface

Slight boot delay

Modest refresh rate

The Lumio Vision 7 stands out because of its hardware. Along with a 43-inch 4K QLED panel, it packs 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is more than what many TVs in this segment offer. That extra memory helps the interface remain responsive while switching between apps. Dolby Vision improves supported HDR content, while Dolby Atmos enhances the sound experience. If I regularly use multiple streaming apps, this TV deserves a place on my shortlist.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Display Technology
QLED (4K Ultra HD)
Memory & Storage
3GB RAM, 64GB ROM
Audio Output
24 Watts with Dolby Atmos
Smart Platform
Google TV
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy

Huge 64GB storage

Fast 3GB RAM

Zero navigation lag

Reasons to Avoid

Lesser-known brand

Basic remote design

Limited service network

The Acer Ultra V Series is another option I would consider for everyday entertainment. It features a bezel-less 43-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision support and a 30W speaker system compatible with Dolby Atmos. Google TV allows separate profiles for different family members and provides quick access to streaming platforms. It also includes gaming-focused features that help reduce input lag, making it suitable for both casual gaming and binge-watching.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Display Technology
QLED (4K Ultra HD)
Supported HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10
Audio Output
30 Watts with Dolby Atmos
Smart Platform
Google TV (with Kids Profiles)
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy

Sleek bezel-less design

Immersive 30W sound

Smooth gaming response

Reasons to Avoid

Average dark room contrast

Complex audio settings

Slow app switching

If screen size is my top priority, Samsung's 55-inch Crystal UHD TV offers plenty of value. The Crystal Processor 4K upscales lower-resolution content for a sharper viewing experience, while Dolby Atmos support improves compatible audio. Samsung also offers free streaming channels via Samsung TV Plus and layers of smart security through Knox. This TV works well for families looking for a large-screen entertainment setup without moving into premium pricing.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 Inches
Display Technology
Crystal UHD (4K Ultra HD)
Processor
Crystal Processor 4K
Audio Output
20 Watts (Object Tracking Sound Lite)
Smart Platform
Tizen Smart TV
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy

Immersive 55-inch screen

Intelligent 4K upscaling

Premium slim profile

Reasons to Avoid

Lacks QLED depth

Fewer HDMI slots

No Dolby Vision

The Sansui JSW43UG23Q combines a 43-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for better HDR playback. Its 30W box speakers support Dolby Atmos, making dialogues and movie soundtracks more engaging. Powered by Google TV, it offers access to major streaming platforms and voice controls. If I want a feature-rich TV for movies, sports and gaming while keeping my spending under control, this model is worth considering.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Display Technology
QLED / FloLED (4K Ultra HD)
Supported HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Audio Output
30 Watts Box Speakers (Dolby Atmos)
Smart Platform
Google TV
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy

FloLED panel brightness

Dynamic HDR10+ contrast

Affordable price tag

Reasons to Avoid

Modest build quality

Basic audio bass

Slow startup time

Top 3 features of the best budget TVs

TV ModelDisplay & PictureAudioSmart Features
Hisense 50E7Q50-inch 4K QLED with Dolby VisionDolby AtmosBuilt-in OTT apps with Smart TV platform
Philips 43PQT8100/9443-inch 4K QLED30W speakers with Dolby AtmosGoogle TV with Google Assistant
Lumio Vision 7 FTW1-ADSJ43-inch 4K QLED with Dolby VisionDolby AtmosGoogle TV, 3GB RAM & 64GB storage
Acer Ultra V Series AR43QDVGU2875BD43-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Vision30W speakers with Dolby AtmosGoogle TV with multiple user profiles
Samsung UA55UE85AHULXL55-inch Crystal UHD 4K with 4K UpscalingDolby AtmosCrystal Processor 4K, Samsung TV Plus
Sansui JSW43UG23Q43-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Vision & HDR10+30W speakers with Dolby AtmosGoogle TV with voice control

Similar stories for you

  • What is Dolby Vision on a TV?

    Dolby Vision is an HDR format that improves brightness, contrast and colour in supported content.

  • Is Dolby Atmos useful on a budget TV?

    Yes. Dolby Atmos creates a more immersive sound experience, especially while watching movies and shows.

  • Are QLED TVs better than regular LED TVs?

    QLED TVs generally offer better colour reproduction and higher brightness than standard LED TVs.

  • Can I stream Netflix and Prime Video on these TVs?

    Yes. All the TVs listed support popular streaming apps, either pre-installed or through their smart TV platform.

  • Which screen size is best for a small room?

    A 43-inch TV is a practical choice for bedrooms and compact living rooms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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