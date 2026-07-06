The top budget TVs that actually make Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos worth it

Prime Day makes this the right time to buy a budget TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. (AI Generated) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Buying a new TV isn't difficult because there are too few options. It's difficult because there are too many. During Amazon Prime Day, almost every brand claims to offer cinema-like picture and sound, but the real difference lies in the display technology, software experience and audio support. If my budget is limited, I would rather spend on a TV that delivers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos than pay extra for features I may never use. Here are six TVs that stand out during the Prime Day sale if you're looking for better picture quality, immersive sound and good value.

If I want a larger screen without stretching my budget too much, the Hisense 50E7Q is worth considering. It features a 50-inch 4K QLED panel that delivers improved colour reproduction and contrast compared to standard LED TVs. Dolby Vision helps support content that displays better dynamic range, while Dolby Atmos adds a more immersive sound experience. The TV also comes with popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video, making it easy to start watching without additional setup. It suits users who want a bigger display for movies, sports and OTT content.

Specifications Screen Size 50 Inches Display Technology QLED (4K Ultra HD) Supported HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio Output 20 Watts with Dolby Atmos Smart Platform Google TV / VIDAA OS (Region dependent) Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Sharp 4K display Accurate QLED colors Rich spatial sound Reason to avoid Basic plastic stand Average side angles Limited system storage

2. Philips 43PQT8100/94 (43-inch 4K QLED Google TV) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For smaller living rooms or bedrooms, I would look at the Philips 43-inch QLED Google TV. The 4K QLED display produces clear visuals, while the built-in 30W speaker system supports Dolby Atmos for improved audio. Google TV brings together streaming apps, personalised recommendations and Google Assistant in one interface. If I mostly watch web series, movies and YouTube, this TV offers a balanced mix of display quality, smart features and ease of use.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Display Technology QLED (4K Ultra HD) Supported HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Audio Output 30 Watts with Dolby Atmos Smart Platform Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Vivid color contrast Punchy 30W audio Clean Google interface Reason to avoid Reflective screen surface Slight boot delay Modest refresh rate

The Lumio Vision 7 stands out because of its hardware. Along with a 43-inch 4K QLED panel, it packs 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is more than what many TVs in this segment offer. That extra memory helps the interface remain responsive while switching between apps. Dolby Vision improves supported HDR content, while Dolby Atmos enhances the sound experience. If I regularly use multiple streaming apps, this TV deserves a place on my shortlist.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Display Technology QLED (4K Ultra HD) Memory & Storage 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM Audio Output 24 Watts with Dolby Atmos Smart Platform Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Huge 64GB storage Fast 3GB RAM Zero navigation lag Reason to avoid Lesser-known brand Basic remote design Limited service network

The Acer Ultra V Series is another option I would consider for everyday entertainment. It features a bezel-less 43-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision support and a 30W speaker system compatible with Dolby Atmos. Google TV allows separate profiles for different family members and provides quick access to streaming platforms. It also includes gaming-focused features that help reduce input lag, making it suitable for both casual gaming and binge-watching.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Display Technology QLED (4K Ultra HD) Supported HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio Output 30 Watts with Dolby Atmos Smart Platform Google TV (with Kids Profiles) Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Sleek bezel-less design Immersive 30W sound Smooth gaming response Reason to avoid Average dark room contrast Complex audio settings Slow app switching

If screen size is my top priority, Samsung's 55-inch Crystal UHD TV offers plenty of value. The Crystal Processor 4K upscales lower-resolution content for a sharper viewing experience, while Dolby Atmos support improves compatible audio. Samsung also offers free streaming channels via Samsung TV Plus and layers of smart security through Knox. This TV works well for families looking for a large-screen entertainment setup without moving into premium pricing.

Specifications Screen Size 55 Inches Display Technology Crystal UHD (4K Ultra HD) Processor Crystal Processor 4K Audio Output 20 Watts (Object Tracking Sound Lite) Smart Platform Tizen Smart TV Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Immersive 55-inch screen Intelligent 4K upscaling Premium slim profile Reason to avoid Lacks QLED depth Fewer HDMI slots No Dolby Vision

The Sansui JSW43UG23Q combines a 43-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for better HDR playback. Its 30W box speakers support Dolby Atmos, making dialogues and movie soundtracks more engaging. Powered by Google TV, it offers access to major streaming platforms and voice controls. If I want a feature-rich TV for movies, sports and gaming while keeping my spending under control, this model is worth considering.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Display Technology QLED / FloLED (4K Ultra HD) Supported HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Audio Output 30 Watts Box Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Smart Platform Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy FloLED panel brightness Dynamic HDR10+ contrast Affordable price tag Reason to avoid Modest build quality Basic audio bass Slow startup time

Top 3 features of the best budget TVs

TV Model Display & Picture Audio Smart Features Hisense 50E7Q 50-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos Built-in OTT apps with Smart TV platform Philips 43PQT8100/94 43-inch 4K QLED 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Google TV with Google Assistant Lumio Vision 7 FTW1-ADSJ 43-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos Google TV, 3GB RAM & 64GB storage Acer Ultra V Series AR43QDVGU2875BD 43-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Vision 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Google TV with multiple user profiles Samsung UA55UE85AHULXL 55-inch Crystal UHD 4K with 4K Upscaling Dolby Atmos Crystal Processor 4K, Samsung TV Plus Sansui JSW43UG23Q 43-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Vision & HDR10+ 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Google TV with voice control

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FAQs What is Dolby Vision on a TV? Dolby Vision is an HDR format that improves brightness, contrast and colour in supported content. Is Dolby Atmos useful on a budget TV? Yes. Dolby Atmos creates a more immersive sound experience, especially while watching movies and shows. Are QLED TVs better than regular LED TVs? QLED TVs generally offer better colour reproduction and higher brightness than standard LED TVs. Can I stream Netflix and Prime Video on these TVs? Yes. All the TVs listed support popular streaming apps, either pre-installed or through their smart TV platform. Which screen size is best for a small room? A 43-inch TV is a practical choice for bedrooms and compact living rooms.