These health features tipped to be on Apple Watch 2024. Check details

The next Apple Watch, due in 2024, will come with a host of health features, including what has been described as a ‘pathbreaking’ blood pressure sensor technology, to be developed by the tech giant itself.

This is how Apple Watch 2024 could look like (Bloomberg)

This has been reported by Bloomberg's noted tech journalist Mark Gurman, also an Apple tipster.

Health features expected in Apple Watch 2024

Blood pressure sensor technology: The ‘first iteration’ of this technology, as per Gurman, will include hypertension detection. The system will let a user know if their blood pressure was shooting upward, and, if that is the case, offer a journal for the person to jot down what was happening when the hypertension occurred. Further, the feature will direct the user to talk to a doctor or get their blood pressure checked.

Gurman also stated that a future version of the system was under development, and, once available, will provide exact blood pressure numbers, in addition to diagnosing related conditions. This version, however, remains ‘far off,’ he added.

Apnea detection: Using sleep and breathing patterns, it will estimate if someone has a condition and then direct them to see a physician.

Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring: This will use a silicon photonics chip to shine light from a laser under a person's skin to determine the glucose concentration in their body.

Designed to function similarly as the blood pressure system, in that warns people of pre-diabetes, instead of offering actual blood sugar reading.

