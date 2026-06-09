Think twice before buying a laptop with 8GB RAM in 2026, here's why

For years, 8GB RAM has been the sweet spot for laptops. It was enough for web browsing, video streaming, office work, online classes and and even most gaming laptops were rocking 8GB RAM. In 2026, however, the conversation is very different. The rise of AI-powered software is changing how much memory a laptop needs, and 8GB RAM is starting to feel restrictive much sooner than before.

When 8GB RAM is still enough

More RAM today can mean fewer compromises tomorrow.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

If your daily routine revolves around browsing the web, watching YouTube, attending video calls, using Microsoft Office and checking emails, an 8GB laptop can still get the job done. Modern processors are more efficient than ever, and lightweight workloads remain perfectly manageable.

For students with basic requirements or users looking for a secondary machine, 8GB RAM is still serviceable. The problem starts when you move beyond these simple tasks.

AI is changing the RAM equation

AI features are now integrated into almost every major operating system and application. What used to be optional tools are becoming part of everyday computing. Writing assistance, image generation, smart search, document summarisation and AI-powered productivity tools all require additional memory resources.

Even if you're using cloud-based services such as ChatGPT, memory consumption can add up quickly. Modern browsers often keep multiple tabs active in memory, and longer AI conversations can become noticeably heavier than standard web pages.

Google Chrome and other browsers are also introducing AI-powered features that run alongside your regular browsing sessions. Individually these tools may not seem demanding, but together they place significantly more pressure on an 8GB system.

Apple's new budget MacBook looks great on paper

Apple's recently announced MacBook Neo has generated plenty of interest because it brings Apple's laptop experience to a much lower price point. At around ₹60,000, it looks like one of the most affordable entries into the Mac ecosystem.

To be clear, the MacBook Neo is a capable machine for everyday tasks. For web browsing, content consumption and office work, it should perform well.

However, the 8GB RAM configuration raises concerns about long-term usability. Apple has also introduced macOS Golden Gate, which integrates AI features deeper into the operating system. Features such as Spotlight are becoming more intelligent and capable, but they also place greater demands on system resources.

As AI becomes a core part of the operating system rather than an optional app, 8GB RAM could become a limitation sooner than many buyers expect.

Windows laptops face the same challenge

Microsoft is aggressively embedding AI throughout Windows. From AI assistants to intelligent search and AI-enhanced settings, modern Windows laptops are increasingly designed around machine-learning features.

Many new laptops also include dedicated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) that help accelerate AI workloads. These chips reduce the burden on the CPU and GPU, but they don't eliminate the need for memory.

Think of it like trying to run a marathon in flip-flops. The specialised hardware is there, but another critical component is holding the system back.

And when AI workloads start piling up, RAM can disappear faster than half the Avengers in Thanos' snap.

Should you buy an 8GB laptop in 2026?

Laptop with 8GB RAM isn't unusable in 2026, but it is increasingly difficult to recommend as a long-term investment. What feels sufficient today may feel restrictive much sooner than expected. If your budget allows, spending a little extra on a 16GB configuration is one of the smartest upgrades you can make. Or buy a laptop which can be upgraded for more RAM usage in future.

The research and expertise

I have covered consumer technology and laptops for several years, tracking how hardware requirements have evolved with changing software trends. For this article, I analysed current laptop specifications, operating system developments, AI-powered features across Windows and macOS, and the growing memory demands of modern applications. I also reviewed real-world user feedback and recent laptop launches to understand whether 8GB RAM remains a practical choice in 2026 or if buyers should start considering higher memory configurations for long-term use.

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FAQs Is 8GB RAM enough for everyday laptop use in 2026? Yes, 8GB RAM is still sufficient for web browsing, video streaming, office work and online classes.

Is 16GB RAM worth paying extra for? For most buyers, yes. It provides better multitasking performance and offers more room for future software updates.

Can AI features slow down an 8GB laptop? AI-powered tools and background features can consume additional memory, making an 8GB system feel more limited during multitasking.

Should students avoid 8GB RAM laptops? Not necessarily. Students with basic workloads can still use 8GB RAM comfortably, but 16GB is a safer long-term choice.

What should I do if a laptop only comes with 8GB RAM? Check if the RAM can be upgraded later. An upgrade path can significantly extend the usable life of the laptop.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.