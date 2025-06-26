This ChatGPT-4o prompt can help users organise their thoughts and uncover answers they might have missed

A new approach to using ChatGPT-4o is gaining popularity among users who want more practical and effective results from their AI interactions. Instead of simply asking for an answer or a list of solutions, this method encourages a conversation where ChatGPT asks a series of questions to uncover new angles and possible fixes. This style of prompting has been highlighted on Reddit, where such information is shared regularly by tech enthusiasts. A simple prompt lets ChatGPT-4o ask questions, helping users find new solutions for tech, work, and everyday problems.(Unsplash)

The idea is straightforward. When faced with a persistent problem, rather than requesting a direct solution, users invite ChatGPT to act as a thoughtful problem-solver.

What is the prompt?

The prompt goes like this: “I'm having a persistent problem with [x] despite having taken all the necessary countermeasures I could think of. Ask me enough questions about the problem to find a new approach.” This approach shifts the focus from immediate answers to a process of exploration, where ChatGPT guides the user through a series of targeted questions.

This method has proven especially helpful for issues that seem resistant to standard troubleshooting. For example, many people struggle with iPhone battery drain, even after trying all the common fixes. Using this prompt, ChatGPT begins by asking about the device model, recent software updates, app usage, and the specific steps already attempted. Through this back-and-forth, the conversation often uncovers details that were overlooked, such as a problematic app, a background process, or a recent update causing the issue.

How does it work?

What stands out about this approach is the way ChatGPT maintains focus, gathers relevant information, and avoids jumping to conclusions. The experience feels similar to working with a skilled support technician who listens carefully, asks precise questions, and only then suggests possible solutions - all this without any human interaction. This method not only helps identify the root cause of a problem but also encourages users to reflect on their own troubleshooting process - offering insights that may be missed otherwise.

The original Reddit thread was posted by u/speak2klein, who said, "What makes this so good is 4o's insane ability to ask the right follow-ups. Its context tracking and reasoning are miles ahead of earlier versions of ChatGPT." Many users have echoed this sentiment, noting that ChatGPT-4o’s improved ability to remember context and reason through complex situations makes it a valuable tool for a wide range of challenges.

This style of prompting is not limited to technical issues. Users have found it useful for work projects, creative blocks, and personal decisions. By letting ChatGPT lead the conversation with questions, it becomes easier to break out of old patterns and see problems from a new perspective.

To try this approach, simply describe the problem and use the suggested prompt. ChatGPT will begin asking questions to gather more information, helping users organise thoughts and guide the discussion towards a possible answer. This process can reveal solutions that might not have been considered otherwise.

For those seeking a more interactive and thoughtful experience with ChatGPT-4o, this prompt is a reliable way to tap into the AI’s reasoning abilities. Next time a problem seems unsolvable, consider using this method. The results may be more insightful and practical than expected.