This feature will let you decide who can mention you on Twitter

Soon, people may not be able to mention you on Twitter. This is because the company is working on a feature which will let you decide who all can mention you on the social media network, reported The Verge.

The test version of the feature was discovered by app researcher and blogger Jane Manchun Wong, the report said. “Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter,” Wong said in a tweet.

The screenshot shared by her shows 2 options: ‘Anyone can mention you’ and ‘Only people you follow can mention you.’ Also, as per CNET, there's a third option as well, and it is called ‘No one can mention you.’

By default, the ‘Anyone’ button is enabled. Also, users blocked by you cannot mention you in their posts.

Meanwhile, The Verge, in its report, also said that the feature was confirmed by Dominic Camozzi, a privacy designer with Twitter. Camozzi, however, deleted the tweet, it added.

In August, the San Francisco-based giant rolled out Circle, allowing users to limit their posts to a smaller audience. In August 2020, it came out with its reply-limiting option, giving users control over who all can reply to their posts.

