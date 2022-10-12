Home / World News / Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: Report

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: Report

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 10:25 AM IST

Twitter: However, any change is unlikely to pave the way for a return to the platform for former US President Donald Trump, the report said.

Twitter: Twitter app is displayed on a mobile phone near a Twitter logo.(Reuters)
Twitter: Twitter app is displayed on a mobile phone near a Twitter logo.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

However, any change is unlikely to pave the way for a return to the platform for former US President Donald Trump, the report said, as removing bans for breaching of its policy against inciting violence is not under consideration.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out