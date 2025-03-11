This iPhone 17 Pro Max feature could spot more light towards iPhone 17 Air- Know why

This year Apple has bigger plans for iPhone 17 series launch, from a new ultra-thin model to a major design revamp, a lot of new things are on the way this fall. While we are waiting for an official announcement, leaks and rumours surrounding the models have been spreading rapidly, giving us an idea of what Apple could launch with the iPhone 17 series. Earlier, we reported about the iPhone 17 series dummy units that showcased a great look at the potential design of the models. However, in the video, the tipster also highlighted the smartphone thickness. While we were all rooting for the iPhone 17 Air thinness, we unexpectedly got to know about the iPhone 17 Pro Max dimension, which may not excite buyers. Therefore, know why this iPhone 17 Pro Max feature could bring more attention to the new iPhone 17 Air model. Apple likely to bring a new strategy to get more attention over the new iPhone 17 Air. (FPT/ YouTube)

iPhone 17 Air may outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max with this big change

This year, the iPhone 17 Pro models are reportedly going through a major design revamp. Over the past few weeks, the leaked renders have showcased an enlarged camera module which will likely have an aluminium finish. But the camera lens placements remain the same as the predecessor. Now, in a new leak by tipster IceUniverse, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Reportedly, the Pro Max model could bump from 8.25mm to 8.725mm, which showcases a significant difference between the two phones. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air will retain a similar dimension as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it is expected to be 5.5mm in thickness, driving more attention to the smartphone. Therefore, this major change could drive more sales for the iPhone 17 Air model, which could launch as an ultra-thin iPhone this year.

Now, why the major change in thickness for the iPhone 17 Pro Max? Well, we expect that Apple is planning for a major battery upgrade, and the greater thickness will allow more space for a bigger battery. Currently, iPhone 16 Pro Max is backed by a 4685 mAh battery which is providing promising results, yet considering the competitors, there is still room for improvements and the new generation model could really bring that advantage. Now, we simply have to wait till official launch to confirm how Apple plans to market the new iPhone 17 Air model and what’s in it for the new iPhone 17 Pro Max model.