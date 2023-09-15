Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This IT giant is only Indian firm among world's 100 best companies. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 15, 2023 12:00 PM IST

The list, complied by TIME magazine in association with Statista, names ‘750 companies changing the world.’

Infosys, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services provider, has found a place in TIME's ‘The World’s Best Companies of 2023' list, and is the only Indian firm to be ranked in top 100.

The company was founded in 1981 by seven engineers, including NR Narayana Murthy, whose son-in-law is UK PM Rishi Sunak (File Photo)

The company was ranked 64, with an overall score of 88.38 and a ‘very high’ growth rate.

“We are among the top 3 global professional services firm and the only brand from India in the Top 100 global rankings,” Infosys said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

How Infosys fared?

The list, compiled in association with Statista, assessed as many as 750 firms from around the world. The rankings are based on a formula of revenue growth, employee-satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance data, noted TIME.

On sustainability, Infosys ranked 135, and 103 for employee-satisfaction.

How other companies fared?

There were no major surprises, with known names scoring big. Here are the top 20:

RankCompanyCountryOverall score
1.MicrosoftUnited States96.46
2.AppleUnited States96.36
3.AlphabetUnited States95.18
4.Meta PlatformsUnited States94.85
5.AccentureIreland94.43
6.PfizerUnited States93.75
7.American ExpressUnited States92.46
8.Electricide de FranceFrance92.40
9.BMW GroupGermany91.95
10.Dell TechnologiesUnited States91.59
11.Louis Vitton France91.35
12Delta AirlinesUnited States91.13
13.EnelItaly91.00
14.Starbucks Corp.United States90.96
15.Volkswagen GroupGermany90.81
16.General MotorsUnited States90.78
17.Elevance HealthUnited States90.61
18.BoschGermany90.57
19.FordUnited States90.51
20.Johnson & JohnsonUnited States90.39
64.InfosysIndia88.38

About Infosys

It was founded in 1981 by four engineers, including NR Narayana Murthy; Murthy's son-in-law is Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

India's second-largest IT company in terms of revenue, Infosys today employs more than 3 lakh people across the world, with the majority of them based in India.

