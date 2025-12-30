This orange iPhone 17 Pro lookalike comes with a gigantic 10,080 mAh battery

iPhone 17 Pro in the orange colourway has been quite popular. Now, Honor is launching a phone that looks scarily reminiscent of it while also packing a massive battery. Honor has confirmed that the Power 2 smartphone will be launching soon, and the company has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming phone, which features a huge 10,080 mAh battery. The announcement was made via a Weibo post, with the phone set to launch in China on January 5. Here are the details. Honor Power 2 in going to be available in three colours.(Honor)

Honor Power 2: Design and colour options revealed

The Honor Power 2 features a back design that instantly brings the iPhone 17 Pro to mind. It has a camera module positioned on the top half of the phone with a triple camera setup. While it is a triple camera arrangement, one sensor is noticeably larger than the other two, giving it a slightly distinct look. The phone is also available in an orange colour, which clearly suggests that Honor is trying to capitalise on the popularity of the iPhone 17 Pro’s orange colourway.

Apart from orange, the phone will also be available in two more colours: Magic Night Black and Snow White. The orange variant itself is called Rising Sun Orange.

Honor has also revealed the RAM and storage configurations of the phone, along with details about the processor. The Honor Power 2 will be available in two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset.

While official camera specifications are yet to be revealed, leaks suggest that the phone could feature a 50-megapixel camera.