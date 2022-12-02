Home / Technology / This Redmi smartphone available at discount of up to 11,000. Check details

This Redmi smartphone available at discount of up to 11,000. Check details

technology
Published on Dec 02, 2022

The K50i 5G is listed on the company's website at ₹35,999. However, you can buy it for ₹24,999.

Redmi's K50i 5G (Image courtesy: Redmi)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Redmi's K50i 5G is a phone that you may consider if looking to buy a phone with powerful 5G performance. At present, it is listed at 35,999 on the company's website; however, by availing offers, you can get it by saving up to 11,000.

How to save 11,000 on Redmi K50i 5G?

Redmi is offering a flat 9,000 discount of 9,000 on the K50i 5G, which reduces its price to 26,999. In addition to this, customers save 2,000 more if they pay use an ICICI Bank debit or credit card. This takes the total discount to 11,000, while the final price of the product gets reduced to 24,999.

Noted that the offer is applicable only on the 8GB RAM+256GB internal storage variant of the phone.

Redmi K50i 5G

The device comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display which has a resolution of 2,460x1,080 pixels. There is Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for protection of the display screen, while MediaTek's Dimensity 800 chipset comes in the handset as its processor. HDR 10 and Dolby Vision provide pictures of great quality.

Meanwhile, for photography, the K50i5G has a three-camera set up with LED flash on its rear; the setup comprises of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, a 16MP camera is at the front.

  HT News Desk
    HT News Desk

