This Samsung phone worth 80,000 is available at massive discount. Check deal

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 23, 2023 02:54 PM IST

The deal is available on the company's official website.

If you are looking to buy a new phone, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is a handset you must consider. This is because Samsung is running an offer on its official website, by availing which you can get the device at a massive discount of 75%.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

Galaxy S23 FE 5G has a market price of 79,999. By availing the offer, you can get the phone for 19,999, a discount of 60,000.

The deal

First, buyers get a cash discount of 20,000, bringing down the price to 59,999. In addition to this, there is an exchange deal, under which you can swap an existing handset for the incoming Galaxy S23 FE 5G, reducing the cost by 30,000, to 29,999. It must be noted, however, that the phone being given away in exchange must be in good working condition.

Finally, customers get to save another 10,000 by paying from an HDFC Bank credit/debit card. The product's final price, therefore, stands at 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Specifications

Storage: 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Display: 6.4-inch full HD+ (in-house) Infinity-O screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 220 chipset

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

Battery: 4500mAh unit with support for fast charging of 25W

Operating system: Android 13-based OneUI 5

Camera: 10MP camera in front for selfies; 50MP main lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the back

Colours: Graphite, Mint, and Purple

