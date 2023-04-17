Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / This Samsung smartphone has 75k MRP. Here's how to get it for 34k

This Samsung smartphone has 75k MRP. Here's how to get it for 34k

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2023 07:54 AM IST

The offer is available on Samsung's official website.

Under an offer on Samsung's website, the company's Galaxy S21 FE is available at a discount of up to 41,000, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. The phone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 74,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Also Read: This 39k Samsung smartphone can be bought for 8k. Check how

On the website, Galaxy S21 FE can be purchased in one of the 2 ways: with or without exchange offer. If you choose to avail the exchange offer, you will have to swap an old handset for the incoming Galaxy S1 FE, and thus get the latter for 37,400, a discount of 37,599.

On the other hand, without the exchange offer, customers gets Galaxy S21 FE for 34,999, a discount of 40,000 on the original MRP. On top of this, if you pay from an HDFC Bank card, buyers get additional 1,000 off, bringing the final cost of the device own to 33,999 or a discount of 41,000 on the MRP.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

(1.) In this smartphone, which comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, Samsung has given Exynos 2100 chipset as the processor.

(2.) Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and is shielded from damages by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

(3.) A 4,500 mAh battery powers this device; the battery supports fast charging of 25 W. You also get wireless charging of 15 W.

(4.) For selfies and video calls, meanwhile, there is a 32 MP front camera.

(5.) On the other hand, there is a triple camera arrangement at the back, comprising of a 12 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle-lens, and 8 MP telephoto lens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP