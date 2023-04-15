This 39k Samsung smartphone can be bought for 8k. Check how

After the launch of Samsung Galaxy A54, the price of its earlier model A53 has decreased. But it continues to be a hot favourite of the customers. If you are interested in buying this smartphone, it is available in less than ₹35,000.



E-commerce platform Amazon is observing Blockbuster Value Days sale which will end on April 17. The earlier price of Samsung Galaxy A53 is ₹39,990. Undet the ongoing sale, this smartphone is available at a price of ₹33,499 only. After using bank discounts and exchange offers, you can buy this smartphone at just ₹8,499.



Besides this, EMI options are also available to buy this phone. The EMI starts at ₹1,600 to buy Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone. This smartphone runs on Octa Core processor and Android 12. It is a 5G enabled smartphone. It has a 6.5 inch AMOLED display along with 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAH battery.



Similarly, Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone is available at a price of ₹41,999 as against its earlier price of ₹47,490. There is also an exchange offer available and you can avail a discount of up to ₹25,000 on it. Amazon offers EMI options starting ₹2,007 to purchase the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 can be bought for just ₹ 8,499.(Amazon)