This WhatsApp feature can be misused against you! Here's how to report offenders
With WhatsApp’s View Once media feature, users may share photos and videos that immediately vanish after the receiver has viewed them once. Although the function is meant to give WhatsApp users more privacy, there may be occasions when it is abused. Or the sender sends inappropriate images or videos that harm the recipient’s mental or emotional health.
In such cases, the instant messaging platform has provided measures to report such users.
How to report a WhatsApp view-once message on an Android phone. Check these four easy steps.
Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone
Step 2: Enter the specific conversation that has sent a view once message
Step 3: Click or tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen to access the menu
Step 4: Click on the Report contact option now. Choose the Report unknown user option if the contact who shared the message is unknown.
How to report the WhatsApp view-once feature by iPhone
Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone
Step 2: Go to the contact’s chat that has sent you the view-once media
Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, touch the three-dot menu
Step 4: Here, choose the option to Report contact.
WhatsApp's view once feature
The view once media cannot be saved to the recipient’s pictures or gallery. Moreover, once a user sends the media, it won’t be possible to see it again. The WhatsApp users are prohibited from saving or forwarding media received with view once media enabled. If read receipts are switched on, they can only tell if a recipient has viewed a photo or video once.
The media from the chat will expire if a user doesn’t open it within 14 days after receiving it. Each time one wishes to send a view-only image or video, the view-only media option must be chosen.