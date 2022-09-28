This Xiaomi power bank looks like lipstick. Check price and other details
The ‘Lipstick Power Bank’ is currently available in the company's home country of China, where it is priced at 129 yuan or approximately ₹1,460.
Xiaomi has launched ‘Lipstick Power Bank,’ a unique product whose shape, as the name suggests, resembles a lipstick. For now, the electronics giant has debuted the power bank in the company's home country of China, pricing it at 129 yuan or approximately ₹1,460 (1 Chinese Yuan= ₹11.30).
Xiaomi's ‘Lipstick Power Bank’
The device is easy to carry around and comfortably fits in a bag measuring just 30.6*30.6*94.5mm. It boasts of a 5,000mAh battery and supports an output power of 20W. Additionally, the power bank has a built-in type-C interface and a built-in intelligent identification chip. While the interface supports 2-way fast-charging, 13.5W input and has its own charging cable, the identification chip instantly adjusts with phones, tablet computers and low-current devices.
Protected by an outer shell made up of matte UV technology, the product can operate at a temperature of 5 to 30 degrees Celsius due to its internal resistance to overheating and short-circuiting. Its inner shell, meanwhile, is made up of a soft blue-pink gradient.