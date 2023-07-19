Threads hits 100M sign-ups in 5 days, World Wide Web took 7 years: Top 15 list

Threads, the Twitter rival developed by Meta, recently achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 100 million sign-ups in just five days, as confirmed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This accomplishment has positioned Threads as the fastest online platform to reach such a significant user base, overtaking ChatGPT's previous record.

The Threads logo on a smartphone.(Bloomberg)

Curious about other online mediums that achieved the fastest 100 million sign-ups? Here is the top 15 list according to the “Perspectives from the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023–2027” report by accounting firm PwC.

1. Threads app from Instagram - Reached 100 million sign-ups in just 5 days. (Meta's rival for Twitter.)

2. ChatGPT - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 2 months. (An AI language model developed by OpenAI, enabling interactive and natural language conversations.)

3. TikTok - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 9 months. (A popular social media platform for sharing short videos and creative content.)

4. Google+ - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 1 year and 2 months. (A now-discontinued social networking platform developed by Google.)

5. WeChat - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 1 year and 2 months. (A multipurpose messaging, social media, and mobile payment app widely used in China.)

6. Instagram - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 2 years and 6 months. (A leading photo and video-sharing social networking service.)

7. MySpace - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 3 years. (A social networking platform known for its early popularity before the rise of Facebook.)

8. WhatsApp - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 3 years and 6 months. (A widely used messaging app that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share media.)

9. iPhone - Reached 100 million users in 3 years and 7 months. (Apple's iconic smartphone known for its advanced features and sleek design.)

10. Snapchat - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 3 years and 8 months. (A multimedia messaging app known for its disappearing messages and creative filters.)

11. YouTube - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 4 years and 1 month. (The largest video-sharing platform, offering a wide range of user-generated and professional content.)

12. Facebook - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 4 years and 6 months. (The world's largest social media platform connecting billions of users worldwide.)

13. Twitter - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 5 years and 5 months. (A popular microblogging and social networking service for sharing short posts and updates.)

14. Pinterest - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 5 years and 11 months. (A visual discovery and bookmarking platform for finding and saving ideas on various topics.)

15. World Wide Web - Reached 100 million users in 7 years. (The global information system consists of interconnected web pages and websites accessible through the internet.)

