Threads hits 100M sign-ups in 5 days, World Wide Web took 7 years: Top 15 list

Threads, the Twitter rival developed by Meta, recently achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 100 million sign-ups in just five days, as confirmed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This accomplishment has positioned Threads as the fastest online platform to reach such a significant user base, overtaking ChatGPT's previous record. The Threads logo on a smartphone.(Bloomberg)

Curious about other online mediums that achieved the fastest 100 million sign-ups? Here is the top 15 list according to the “Perspectives from the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023–2027” report by accounting firm PwC.

1. Threads app from Instagram - Reached 100 million sign-ups in just 5 days. (Meta's rival for Twitter.)

2. ChatGPT - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 2 months. (An AI language model developed by OpenAI, enabling interactive and natural language conversations.)

3. TikTok - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 9 months. (A popular social media platform for sharing short videos and creative content.)

4. Google+ - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 1 year and 2 months. (A now-discontinued social networking platform developed by Google.)

5. WeChat - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 1 year and 2 months. (A multipurpose messaging, social media, and mobile payment app widely used in China.)

6. Instagram - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 2 years and 6 months. (A leading photo and video-sharing social networking service.)

7. MySpace - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 3 years. (A social networking platform known for its early popularity before the rise of Facebook.)

8. WhatsApp - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 3 years and 6 months. (A widely used messaging app that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share media.)

9. iPhone - Reached 100 million users in 3 years and 7 months. (Apple's iconic smartphone known for its advanced features and sleek design.)

10. Snapchat - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 3 years and 8 months. (A multimedia messaging app known for its disappearing messages and creative filters.)

11. YouTube - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 4 years and 1 month. (The largest video-sharing platform, offering a wide range of user-generated and professional content.)

12. Facebook - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 4 years and 6 months. (The world's largest social media platform connecting billions of users worldwide.)

13. Twitter - Reached 100 million sign-ups in 5 years and 5 months. (A popular microblogging and social networking service for sharing short posts and updates.)

14. Pinterest - Achieved 100 million sign-ups in 5 years and 11 months. (A visual discovery and bookmarking platform for finding and saving ideas on various topics.)

15. World Wide Web - Reached 100 million users in 7 years. (The global information system consists of interconnected web pages and websites accessible through the internet.)

However, does reaching 100 million sign-ups guarantee success?

According to a report on Bloomberg, many of Threads' 100 million sign-ups have not been actively posting. Threads has also been criticised for its heavy-handed content moderation.

However, Zuckerberg said that he is very optimistic about how the Threads community is coming together. He added that the early growth was off the charts, but more important is that 10s of millions of people are now coming back daily.

“It'll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community. We've run this playbook many times (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc) and I'm confident Threads is on a good path too,” he posted on Threads.