TikTok introduces text-only posts to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 25, 2023 07:48 PM IST

Chinese short-video app TikTok is launching text-only posts, with a 1,000-character limit, as it seeks to capitalise on Twitter's turmoil.

Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last year.

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website The Verge.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create “an everything app”.

