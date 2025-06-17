Tinder ‘Double Date’ feature will let you and your bestie swipe right together

Gen Z is significantly influencing how websites and apps are built. From Instagram to Spotify, they flock to platforms that offer instant gratification, social sharing and content tailored to their vibe. So, it’s no surprise that many apps are now borrowing cues from Gen Z behaviour to keep their engagement game strong. Dating gets more collaborative and fun with Tinder's new "Double Date" feature.(Pexels)

And the latest one to hop on this trend is Tinder.

In its newest update, the dating giant has launched Double Date, a feature that lets you bring your bestie along for a date. Now, instead of swiping solo and braving the sometimes-awkward small talk with a stranger, you and a friend can match as a pair with another duo. This makes it more social, supportive and a whole lot less pressure.

The Gen Z influence: Feature sees 90% adoption among under-29s

After testing the feature across key international markets, the dating app revealed that nearly 90% of Double Date profiles were created by users under the age of 29. This overwhelming adoption is being seen as a clear signal of Gen Z’s evolving approach to online dating, one that leans heavily into group dynamics and shared experiences. Given that Gen Z now represents more than half of Tinder’s global user base, the results were anticipated.

With these early numbers signalling success, Tinder appears to have delivered exactly what its core audience didn’t know they needed, a new way to date, together.

Tinder's new feature, Double Date, is set to roll out globally by July.

How does the “Double Date” feature work

This feature is super easy to use. Here’s how it goes:

1.Pair up with a friend

Hit the Double Date icon on the top right of your card stack, then invite up to three of your closest friends to team up. Pick your partner-in-swipe wisely.

2. Swipe as a duo

Start swiping on other pairs that catch your eye. You and your friend get to like profiles together and see if another duo is giving the same energy.

3. One like = One match

Only one person from each pair needs to swipe right for a match to spark. If it’s mutual, you’re instantly dropped into a group chat.

4. Plans, not pressure

No stiff intros or awkward pauses required, just a fun, low-pressure way to meet new people that doesn’t feel like a corporate interview.

The data says it all

This isn’t just another feature drop, it’s a data-backed move that reflects how younger users are redefining digital dating. According to Tinder’s internal data, Women were three times more likely to like a Double Date pair compared to solo profiles, and messages in these group chats jumped by 35%. In a world where ghosting is still a thing, that’s a huge win for meaningful interaction.

Plus, Double Date isn’t just re-engaging existing users, it’s pulling in new ones. Almost 15% of users who joined a Double Date were either brand-new to Tinder or had recently reactivated their accounts.

Currently live in the U.S. and a few select regions, Double Date is set to roll out globally in July.